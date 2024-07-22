NEET UG 2024 Hearing Live: The Supreme Court will hear on Monday, July 22, batch of petitions seeking cancellation of NEET UG result and a re-examination. In the last hearing, the SC bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra directed the National Testing Agency to publish city and centre-wise results of NEET UG, without revealing the identity of the students. The result was published on the NTA website on Saturday. ...Read More

Data shared by NTA shows that the candidates who allegedly benefitted from the paper leak and other irregularities did not do well. However, some centres showed a high concentration of good scorers.

The performance of the candidates from the centres under the scanner, Oasis School in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, Hardayal Public School in Jhajjar, Haryana, Jay Jalaram International School in Godhra, Gujarat, was comparatively much below par.

On July 18, the court decided to limit its scrutiny to two specific instances of paper leaks in Patna and Hazaribagh. It said the decision on whether to scrap the examination and order a retest would depend on whether the breaches were localized or systemic.

More than 23 lakh students had taken the test on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including in 14 cities overseas. On July 18, the NTA informed the SC that the counselling process for UG medical admissions would likely begin on July 24.

