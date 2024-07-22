NEET UG 2024 SC Hearing Live: Supreme Court to resume hearing today; what happened so far
NEET UG 2024 Hearing Live: The Supreme Court will hear on Monday, July 22, batch of petitions seeking cancellation of NEET UG result and a re-examination. In the last hearing, the SC bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra directed the National Testing Agency to publish city and centre-wise results of NEET UG, without revealing the identity of the students. The result was published on the NTA website on Saturday. ...Read More
Data shared by NTA shows that the candidates who allegedly benefitted from the paper leak and other irregularities did not do well. However, some centres showed a high concentration of good scorers.
Read: NEET-UG centre-wise result: Some venues have high concentration of good scorers
The performance of the candidates from the centres under the scanner, Oasis School in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, Hardayal Public School in Jhajjar, Haryana, Jay Jalaram International School in Godhra, Gujarat, was comparatively much below par.
On July 18, the court decided to limit its scrutiny to two specific instances of paper leaks in Patna and Hazaribagh. It said the decision on whether to scrap the examination and order a retest would depend on whether the breaches were localized or systemic.
Read: NTA refutes conflict of interest claims in NEET-UG report by IIT-Madras director
More than 23 lakh students had taken the test on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including in 14 cities overseas. On July 18, the NTA informed the SC that the counselling process for UG medical admissions would likely begin on July 24.
(With inputs from PTI)
Follow this live blog for the latest updates on the Supreme Court hearing of NEET UG 2024.
NEET UG 2024 SC Hearing Live: A look at performance of candidates in Rajasthan's Sikar
- Four students from the Mangal Chand Didwaniya Vidya Mandir centre have scored above 700, forty-five have scored above 650 and 115 students have scored above 600 marks.
- 90 students in the Aravali Public School centre have scored over 600 marks.
- In another centre in Sikar, 83 candidates have scored above 600 but below 700.
- Over 27,000 candidates appeared for NEET UG in Sikar, of whom over 4,200 have scored above 600 and over 2,000 have scored above 450.
NEET UG 2024 SC Hearing Live: Key takeaways from the last hearing
- On July 18, the SC directed the NTA to publish centre and city-wise results of NEET UG 2024.
- The court had also asked the agency to ensure that the identities of the candidates are protected.
- It decided to limit the scrutiny to two specific instances of paper leaks in Patna and Hazaribagh.
- The petitioners were asked to show that the paper leak was "systemic" and affected the entire examination, warranting cancellation.
- The NTA informed the court that the UG medical counselling will begin on July 14.
- The CJI said that the irregularities in Godhra were not an example of a paper leak but an incident of the centre superintendent trying to help candidates.
NEET UG 2024 SC Hearing Live: Over 11,000 candidates get 0 or negative marks
NEET UG 2024 SC Hearing Live: The centre-wise result of NEET UG released by the NTA revealed that over 11,000 candidates have scored zero or negative marks in the medical entrance test. The lowest marks scored by a candidate is -180 at a centre in Bihar.
Officials said zero marks does not necessarily mean the answer sheets were blank or no questions were attempted.
“It is possible that the candidate attempted some questions right and some questions wrong which led to negative marking.” Read
NEET UG 2024 Hearing Live: NTA refutes conflict of interest claims in report by IIT-Madras director
NEET UG 2024 Hearing Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA), in an affidavit to the Supreme Court on Sunday night, refuted allegations of a conflict of interest against the IIT-Madras director's report, which the centre has relied upon to deny claims of a widespread leak and systemic failure in the conduct of NEET-UG 2024.
The institute's director, which held JEE Advanced 2024, is an ex-officio member of the NTA governing body. The NTA's managing committee executes its core functions, while the governing body only handles policy matters, it said.
The IIT-Madras director had nominated another professor to attend the governing body meetings and he has not attended any NTA general body meeting since December 2022, the agency said. Read more here.
NEET UG 2024 Hearing Live: Show us paper leak was systemic, said SC in last hearing
NEET UG 2024 Hearing Live: In the last hearing, the Supreme Court bench asked the petitioners seeking cancellation, re-test, and a court-monitored probe into the alleged irregularities to show that the paper leak was "systemic" and affected the entire examination, warranting cancellation.
NEET UG 2024 Hearing Live: Some centres have a high concentration of toppers, shows NTA data
NEET UG 2024 Hearing Live: As per the data released by the NTA, some centers have a high concentration of high scorers. More than 240 candidates from the NEET centre at School of Engineering, RK University, Rajkot have scored above 600 marks with 12 of them above getting 700 out of 720 marks.
In Rajasthan’s Sikar, which is a budding coaching hum for NEET UG, four students who appeared for the test from the Mangal Chand Didwaniya Vidya Mandir centre scored more than 700 marks, 45 scored above 650 marks, and 115 students scored above 600 marks. In another centre in Sikar, Aravali Public School, 90 students have scored over 600 marks.
The marks of 83 candidates from another centre in Sikar was also between 600 and 700.
NEET UG 2024 Hearing Live: What centre-wise result shared by NTA shows?
NEET UG 2024 Hearing Live: The centre-wise result shared by NTA shows that the candidates who allegedly benefitted from the paper leak and other irregularities did not do well. However, some centres have a high concentration of good scorers. The performance of the candidates from the centres under the scanner – Oasis School in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, Hardayal Public School in Jhajjar, Haryana, Jay Jalaram International School in Godhra, Gujarat – was comparatively much below par.
NEET UG 2024 Hearing Live: What happened in the last hearing
NEET UG 2024 Hearing Live: On July 18, the Supreme Court directed the National Testing Agency to publish city and centre-wise results of NEET UG without revealing the identity of the students. The NTA published it on Saturday.
The court decided to limit its scrutiny to two specific instances of paper leaks in Patna and Hazaribagh and said the decision on whether to scrap the examination and order a retest would depend on whether the breaches were localized or systemic.
NEET UG 2024 Hearing Live: Supreme Court to hear pleas today
NEET UG 2024 Hearing Live: The Supreme Court will hear pleas seeking NEET UG re examination and cancellation of results today, July 22. According to the cause list of July 22, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra would hear more than 40 pleas.