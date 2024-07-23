Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.63 °C, check weather forecast for July 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 24, 2024 23.64 °C Light rain July 25, 2024 24.77 °C Light rain July 26, 2024 24.74 °C Light rain July 27, 2024 25.03 °C Light rain July 28, 2024 25.52 °C Light rain July 29, 2024 26.01 °C Overcast clouds July 30, 2024 25.94 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.76 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.27 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.95 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.62 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.84 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 29.21 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.5 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Bangalore today, on July 23, 2024, is 23.62 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.63 °C and 25.15 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 73% and the wind speed is 73 km/h. The sun rose at 06:02 AM and will set at 06:48 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.15 °C and 25.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 70%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 19.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 23, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

