Valmiki scam: Bengaluru cops file FIR against 2 ED officials for pressuring officer to implicate CM Siddaramaiah

In a startling new development in the ₹187 crore scam involving the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation, two Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials are facing accusations of misconduct. A case was registered on Monday at the Wilson Garden Police Station following a complaint from Kallesh B, Additional Director of the Social Welfare Department.

The complaint alleges that the ED officers attempted to coerce Kallesh into falsely implicating Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Finance Department.

The complaint targets ED officials Murali Kannan and a person identified only as Mittal, accusing them of "joint criminal liability with a common intention," "criminal intimidation," and an effort to "provoke a breach of peace."

Kallesh alleges that during an interrogation on July 16, Kannan interrogated him with 17 questions and then sought to coerce him into framing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former minister B Nagendra, and the Finance Department. According to Kallesh, Mittal also threatened to accuse him in the case unless he agreed to accuse high-ranking officials including the Chief Minister, former minister B Nagendra, and the Finance Department.

This new twist comes amidst ongoing investigations into the alleged embezzlement of ₹187 crore, which includes the illegal transfer of ₹88 crore to Hyderabad-based firms. Both the Special Investigation Team formed by the Karnataka government and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are working on the case.

The CBI has enlisted the ED for further investigation, leading to raids at the residences of former minister B Nagendra and Valmiki Corporation chairperson and MLA Basanagouda Daddal. The ED has also arrested Nagendra, who is currently in judicial custody.

(With inputs from PTI)