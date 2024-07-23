Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda warned police officials in the city and asked them not to post unrelated reels on their social media accounts while in uniform. This comes after many reels went viral on social media, featuring police officials in uniforms performing while on duty. Bengaluru police commissioner warns staff to not post unrelated reels on Instagram while on duty

Also Read - Mangaluru International Airport sees 21 per cent rise in passenger traffic

In a circular issued on Monday, the top cop stressed that the image of police department will be at a stake, if the staff keep uploading non-related videos like dancing in police station etc. on the internet. He also highlighted that the police department is known for discipline and commitment and such acts will bring them down among the public.

Bengaluru Police’s social media wing is also directed to monitor social media for such videos and take strict action against those who post them.

Earlier in May, a video went viral where a bus driver and conductor shared a reel on social media while on duty. Two staff members of North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), a bus driver and a conductor, were suspended for making an Instagram reel. The state-run transport corporation said the suspension was for showing the department in a bad light by making the reel.

A bunch of medical students were also in soup for making reels inside the hospital in Karnataka and action was taken against them.