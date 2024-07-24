Air India Express starts international flight service between Bengaluru, Abu Dhabi

Air India Express on Tuesday launched its first international flight from Karnataka capital Bengaluru to Abu Dhabi, the airline said in a press release. Air India Express has broadened its flight network with the introduction of its first direct international service from Bengaluru to Abu Dhabi, the airline said. With over 200 weekly flights, Bengaluru is the largest station for Air India Express, the airline said. (Representative Image)

This marks a significant expansion for the airline, which now designates Bengaluru as its largest operational hub, managing over 200 weekly flights.

“Air India Express connects Bengaluru to 27 destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kannur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Ranchi, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam with direct flights,” a statement by the airline said.

“With the launch of the Bengaluru-Abu Dhabi flight, guests from cities such as Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Goa, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Ranchi, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam now have the option to connect conveniently to Abu Dhabi through one-stop itineraries via Bengaluru,” it added.

“Air India Express operates direct flights connecting Abu Dhabi to Bengaluru, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tiruchirappalli and connects 17 Indian cities to Abu Dhabi via convenient one-stop itineraries,” it further stated.

Here is the flight schedule

The Bengaluru-Abu Dhabi service operates four times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with flights departing Bengaluru at 3:25 pm and arriving in Abu Dhabi at 6:00 pm. The return flights depart Abu Dhabi at 6:55 pm and arrive back in Bengaluru at 12:40 am on the same days.