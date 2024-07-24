Karnataka govt to teach Kannada to Bengaluru Malayalis, 20 tuition centers to be launched

The Karnataka government is all set to launch a Kannada learning programme for Malayalis living in Bengaluru. The Kannada Development Authority (KDA) will organise these classes and various sections of Malayalis are expected to attend the programme. Karnataka govt to teach Kannada to Bengaluru Malayalis in 20 tuition centers(Representational photo/ Getty Images)

Also Read - ‘Kannadigas should create Kannada atmosphere in Karnataka,’ appeals CM Siddaramaiah

Speaker UT Khader will inaugurate the event on Thursday, and KDA will reportedly set up 20 Kannada learning centres in Bengaluru. These learning centres will teach the native language to the people of Kerala who moved to Bengaluru to live. There is a good chunk of the Malayali population in Bengaluru who migrated to the tech capital for education, employment and business purposes. The regular sessions will begin in the second week of August, and interested people must register their names at KDA centers.

Also Read - Bengaluru bike thief uses money to fund for cancer treatment of a woman, arrested: Report

Earlier, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that people who live in Karnataka should learn Kannada. He also called Kannadigas ‘generous’ and said they must create a Kannada atmosphere in the state.

He said, “Kannadigas must create an atmosphere of Kannada in the state. Everyone must decide to speak only in Kannada with the people who live in this land. Speaking in our mother tongue in our land must make us feel proud.”

The recent Kannada reservation Bill, which brings reservation for Kannadigas in private firms, sparked a row among the tech circles. However, the Bill was put on hold after it received massive backlash from various sectors of people.