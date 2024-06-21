‘Kannadigas should create Kannada atmosphere in Karnataka,’ appeals CM Siddaramaiah
He also called Kannadigas ‘generous’ and said they must create a Kannada atmosphere in the state.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that people who live in Karnataka should learn Kannada. He also called Kannadigas ‘generous’ and said they must create a Kannada atmosphere in the state.
Also Read - Karnataka to become USD 1 trillion economy by 2032: CM Siddaramaiah
Speaking at an event in Bengaluru, Karnataka CM said, “In Karnataka, people from all over the country can live without learning Kannada. But when we see the other states like Tamil Nadu, it is not easy to survive there without learning the local language. Kannadigas are generous and welcoming.”
He further said that people living in the state must learn and respect the local language. “The duty of Kannadigas is to create an atmosphere of Kannada in the state. Everyone must decide to speak only in Kannada with the people who live in this land. Speaking in our mother tongue in our land must make us feel proud,” Siddaramaiah added.
Earlier this year, an ordinance was approved during a cabinet meeting on January 5, sought to amend the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act, 2022, and put in place a provision that mandates 60% space on signboards must be taken by Kannada language, and the remaining 40% by any other language including English.
The decision to bring an ordinance followed violent demonstrations by pro-Kannada groups targeting businesses in Bengaluru for allegedly neglecting the state language.
Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.