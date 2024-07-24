Bengaluru bike thief uses money to fund for cancer treatment of a woman, arrested: Report

In an investigation, Bengaluru police found that a bike thief in the city had used all his money for the treatment of a cancer survivor who was the wife of the accused’s friend. The couple reportedly gave shelter to the accused when his wife deserted him a few months ago. Bengaluru bike thief uses money to fund for cancer treatment of a woman

According to a report in The Times of India, Ashok, alias Apple, was a fruit vendor in Bengaluru who became a bike thief for easy money. Ashok targets KTM and Pulsar bikes and steals them from various locations in the city.

Recently, Ashok and his partner Satish stole a bike from a software engineer in Bengaluru’s Giri Nagar. While investigating this case, Bengaluru police found that Ashok is a habitual offender, and he has 15 cases against him. He was only released a month ago from jail and was found in another crime.

Upon further questioning, Ashok revealed that he used all the money that he earned from the bike theft to fund the treatment of his friend’s wife, who has been suffering from breast cancer. He called it an act of gratitude as the couple looked after him when his wife left him for committing crimes. This has shocked Bengaluru police.

Meanwhile, the other accused, Satish, too, is a habitual offender and holds more than 40 cases against him, including murder and robbery. The duo sells stolen bikes at various places in the city and ten bikes were recovered from the duo.