‘Dress code guidelines for malls, public places soon’: Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday condemned the denial of entry to a dhoti-clad farmer into a mall in Bengaluru and said that the government would bring out guidelines to stop the recurrence of incidents like this. Deputy chief minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar. (ANI)

"We will bring out guidelines to include traditional dresses like panche, dhoti and others so that malls and other places can't impose entry restrictions based on certain dresses. We will ensure such incidents don't repeat in the state," he told the Legislative Assembly.

"There was a discussion on this issue on Friday but I could not participate. I am giving a statement on this now," he added.

"The mall was issued notice regarding denial of entry to the farmer and was locked down due to non-payment of taxes. The mall has issued an apology and has also paid up the outstanding property tax," he said.

JDS Legislative Party leader Suresh Babu appealed to the Deputy Chief Minister to look into the practices of some of the clubs that don't allow entry for people with sandals and dhoti.

Several farmer unions had protested against the act of the mall authorities and demanded action against them.

The police had registered a FIR against the owner and security guard of the mall.