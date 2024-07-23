 ‘Dress code guidelines for malls, public places soon’: Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
‘Dress code guidelines for malls, public places soon’: Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar

ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Jul 23, 2024 06:45 PM IST

Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar said that the government would bring out guidelines to stop the recurrence of incidents like this.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday condemned the denial of entry to a dhoti-clad farmer into a mall in Bengaluru and said that the government would bring out guidelines to stop the recurrence of incidents like this.

Deputy chief minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar. (ANI)
Deputy chief minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar. (ANI)

ALSO READ | Karnataka cabinet shelves plan of 14-hour workdays for IT sector amid backlash: Report

"We will bring out guidelines to include traditional dresses like panche, dhoti and others so that malls and other places can't impose entry restrictions based on certain dresses. We will ensure such incidents don't repeat in the state," he told the Legislative Assembly.

"There was a discussion on this issue on Friday but I could not participate. I am giving a statement on this now," he added.

ALSO READ | ‘Against the people of Karnataka’: DK Shivakumar slams Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2024

"The mall was issued notice regarding denial of entry to the farmer and was locked down due to non-payment of taxes. The mall has issued an apology and has also paid up the outstanding property tax," he said.

JDS Legislative Party leader Suresh Babu appealed to the Deputy Chief Minister to look into the practices of some of the clubs that don't allow entry for people with sandals and dhoti.

ALSO READ | Valmiki scam: Bengaluru cops file FIR against 2 ED officials for pressuring officer to implicate CM Siddaramaiah

Several farmer unions had protested against the act of the mall authorities and demanded action against them.

The police had registered a FIR against the owner and security guard of the mall.

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
'Dress code guidelines for malls, public places soon': Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On