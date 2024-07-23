The Congress government in Karnataka has expressed dissatisfaction with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget presentation and said that the southern state has been ignored totally. Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar called it an unfair budget session. ‘Against the people of Karnataka’: DK Shivakumar slams Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2024

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, DK Shivakumar said, “We have high respect for the finance minister and expected funds to finish the pending projects in the state. We expected her to protect the interests of the people of Karnataka. We are massively disappointed with the ignorance of the union government towards our state.”

Shivakumar also slammed the union government, calling it a budget for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. “To protect the NDA government from toppling, they have only taken care of Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. They did not bother about the other states, especially those states where the INDI alliance is in power, this is evident discrimination,” he added.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi too slammed the union budget and called it an attempt to appease the allies. In an X post, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “Kursi Bachao Budget. Appease Allies: Hollow promises to them at the cost of other states. Appease Cronies: Benefits to AA with no relief for the common Indian. Copy and Paste: Congress manifesto and previous budgets.”

However, union home minister Amit Shah said the Budget is pro-people and pro-development. He further lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the Budget.