Rahul Gandhi slams Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget: 'To appease...'

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget, saying it was aimed at appeasing the BJP's allies and "cronies". Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.(PTI file photo)

The Congress leader described the document as the "Kursi Bachao" Budget and alleged that it was copied from the Congress party's Lok Sabha polls manifesto.

"Kursi Bachao Budget. Appease Allies: Hollow promises to them at the cost of other states. Appease Cronies: Benefits to AA with no relief for the common Indian. Copy and Paste: Congress manifesto and previous budgets," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

Other Congress leaders also claimed the Budget was copied.

"I am glad to know that the Hon'ble FM has read the Congress Manifesto LS 2024 after the election results. I am happy she has virtually adopted the Employment-linked incentive (ELI) outlined on page 30 of the Congress Manifesto. I am also happy that she has introduced the Apprenticeship scheme along with an allowance to every apprentice spelt out on page 11 of the Congress Manifesto. I wish the FM had copied some other ideas in the Congress Manifesto. I shall shortly list the missed opportunities," Congress leader P Chidambaram wrote on X.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the employment scheme was "designed to grab headlines rather than a programmatic guarantee."

"The Finance Minister has taken a leaf out of the INC's Nyay Patra 2024, with its internship program modelled on the INC's proposed Apprenticeship Program that was called Pehli Naukri Pakki," Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X."However, in their trademark style, the scheme has been designed to grab headlines, with arbitrary targets (1 crore internships) rather than a programmatic guarantee for all diploma holders and graduates, like the Indian National Congress had envisioned," he added.

Meanwhile, union home minister Amit Shah said the Budget is pro-people and pro-development.

"The Budget 2024-25 not only exemplifies Bharat's newfound sense of purpose, hope and optimism under the PM Modi Ji-led NDA government but also fortifies them. Harnessing the power of Bharat's youth, Nari Shakti and farmers, the budget fuels the nation's pace on the path of emerging as a developed nation by ushering in a new era of employment and opportunities," he wrote on X.

Amit Shah also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the Budget.

A day after rejecting ally JD(U)'s demand for a special status for Bihar, the Central government made several announcements for the state.