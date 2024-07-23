What Budget 2024 has for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget 2024 speech on Tuesday said the Central government would hasten loans from multilateral agencies for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, ruled by parties whose support is critical to maintain a majority in Parliament. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

She also announced an outlay of ₹26,000 crore for various road projects in Bihar in Budget 2024. In her Budget for 2024-25, the Finance Minister also said the Union government will also set up airports, medical colleges and sports infrastructure in Bihar, which is ruled by the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United.

The Centre will also formulate a plan labelled 'Purvodaya' for all-round development of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

Sitharaman further said in her budget speech that the government will support the creation of an industrial corridor for development in the eastern region.

Budget measures for Andhra Pradesh

Sitharaman also announced measures for the development of Andhra Pradesh, including arranging ₹15,000 crore this fiscal and in future years for the development of the capital city of the state, Amaravati.

The Centre also allocated over ₹3 lakh crore for schemes benefiting women and girls and stated that it is fully committed for completion and financing of the Polavaram irrigation project In Andhra Pradesh.

The minister also announced a backward region grant for three districts of the state, ruled by the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP).



In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the BJP fell short of majority on its own after it won 240 seats. The party relied on its NDA allies TDP and JD(U) to form the government at the Centre for third consecutive term.



The JD (U) has 12 Lok Sabha seats, while TDP has 16 seats, both considered crucial allies for the BJP-led NDA government. The JD(U) has been demanding special status for Bihar, one of the poorest states of the country , for several years, and efforts gained momentum after the formation of the third NDA government .