Budget speech key highlights: Govt to provide financial support for educational loans up to 10 lakh, says Sitharaman

Budget speech key highlights: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget 2024 in the Parliament. In her speech, she said the budget has nine priorities including productivity, jobs, social justice, urban development, energy security, infrastructure and reforms. Budget speech key highlights: Nirmala Sitharaman called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before her budget speech. (PTI)

The finance minister said fast-tracking the growth of the rural economy and employment opportunities will be the government's policy goal.

This is her seventh consecutive budget speech. With this, she has surpassed late Morarji Desai's record of presenting the budget six times consecutively. This is the Modi government 3.0's first budget. All eyes are on Nirmala Sitharaman's possible announcements on income tax, ease of doing business and railway infrastructure.

Nirmala Sitharaman will also present the estimated receipts and expenditure of the Central government for the year 2024-2025 in the Rajya Sabha today. On February 1, the Central government tabled the interim budget that took care of the financial needs of the country ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

On Monday, Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey, which reviewed the state of the economy and the projections of economic indicators.

Follow Live Updates on Budget 2024

Per the Economic Survey, the country is expected to grow at a rate of 6.5-7 per cent in the current financial year. This is lower than the 8.2 per cent growth seen in the previous 2023-24 (April 2023 to March 2024) fiscal and below RBI's 7.2 per cent estimate for the current financial year.

The Economic Survey also lauded the government's policy measures to stem retail inflation. The inflation was 5.4 per cent, the lowest since the pandemic hit Indian shores.

Also read: Economic Survey calls global climate change strategies ‘flawed’: 30 top points

The document also recommended boosting exports.

India can either integrate into China's supply chain or promote foreign direct investment from China, it added.

"Among these choices, focusing on FDI from China seems more promising for boosting India's exports to the US, similar to how East Asian economies did in the past," it added.

Here are the highlights of Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speech.