Budget speech key highlights: Govt to provide financial support for educational loans up to ₹10 lakh, says Sitharaman
Budget speech key highlights: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget 2024 in the Parliament. In her speech, she said the budget has nine priorities including productivity, jobs, social justice, urban development, energy security, infrastructure and reforms.
The finance minister said fast-tracking the growth of the rural economy and employment opportunities will be the government's policy goal.
This is her seventh consecutive budget speech. With this, she has surpassed late Morarji Desai's record of presenting the budget six times consecutively. This is the Modi government 3.0's first budget. All eyes are on Nirmala Sitharaman's possible announcements on income tax, ease of doing business and railway infrastructure.
Nirmala Sitharaman will also present the estimated receipts and expenditure of the Central government for the year 2024-2025 in the Rajya Sabha today. On February 1, the Central government tabled the interim budget that took care of the financial needs of the country ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
On Monday, Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey, which reviewed the state of the economy and the projections of economic indicators.
Per the Economic Survey, the country is expected to grow at a rate of 6.5-7 per cent in the current financial year. This is lower than the 8.2 per cent growth seen in the previous 2023-24 (April 2023 to March 2024) fiscal and below RBI's 7.2 per cent estimate for the current financial year.
The Economic Survey also lauded the government's policy measures to stem retail inflation. The inflation was 5.4 per cent, the lowest since the pandemic hit Indian shores.
The document also recommended boosting exports.
India can either integrate into China's supply chain or promote foreign direct investment from China, it added.
"Among these choices, focusing on FDI from China seems more promising for boosting India's exports to the US, similar to how East Asian economies did in the past," it added.
Here are the highlights of Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speech.
- Nirmala Sitharaman says the people of India have reinforced their faith in the government led by Modi and re-elected it for a third term.
- '"Global economy is still in the grip of policy uncertainty."
- “India's inflation continues to be stable and moving towards the 4 per cent target”.
- Nirmala Sitharaman said the Budget's 9 priorities include productivity, jobs, social justice, urban development, energy security, infrastructure and reforms.
- The government will provide incentives to 30 lakh youth entering the job market by providing 1 monthly PF contribution, she said. The government will set up working women hostels, she added.
- 1,000 ITIs to be upgraded in hub and spoke model, said the finance minister.
- The government will provide financial support for loans up to ₹10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions.