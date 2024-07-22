Economic Survey calls global climate change strategies ‘flawed’: 30 top points

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday tabled the Economic Survey 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha. The annual document, which presents an overview of the state of the economy, predicts that India's economy will likely grow at 6.5% to 7% in the current financial year ending March 2025. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the first day of Parliament’s Budget Session on Monday. (PTI)

The Economic Survey's projection of growth is below the RBI's projection of 7.2 per cent. The report on the state of the economy, authored by Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran and his team in the finance ministry, said that with risks evenly balanced, there could be slower growth in private investments.

Here are the highlights of this year's Economic Survey.