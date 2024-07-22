PM Modi's 'Amrit Kaal' growth strategy in Economic Survey: These are 6 key focus areas

Ahead of the Parliament session, PM Modi said, “It is a matter of pride that after 60 years, a government has come to power for the third time and will present the first Budget for the third time...I have been giving guarantees to the people of the country and our mission is to bring this to the ground. This Budget is important budget for Amrit Kaal. Today's budget will decide the direction for the next 5 years of our term. This budget will also become a strong foundation of our dream of 'Viksit Bharat'.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.(PTI)

These are the six areas that the Economic Survey said would need to be worked on for the growth push:

Boosting Private Investment: Emphasizing on increasing private sector investment to stimulate economic growth is important, the survey noted.

Expanding MSMEs: Prioritizing the growth and expansion of India’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises is highlighted as a strategic priority in the Economic Survey.

Agriculture as a Growth Engine: The government aims to focus more and more on agriculture as a major growth driver by removing existing policy impediments, the Economic Survey noted.

Green Transition Financing: Securing financing for India's green transition is identified as essential for sustainable development and environmental protection, the document said.

Bridging the Education-Employment Gap: Addressing the gap between education and employment is very important, the Survey noted.

Building State Capacity and Capability: Enhancing the capacity and capability of state institutions to effectively implement policies and drive growth will also be an important factor as per the document.The Economic Survey identified agriculture and “education-employment” among six key areas for growth in Amrit Kaal.

