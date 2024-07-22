Union Budget 2024: When will FM Nirmala Sitharaman present the Budget? Date, time, where to watch live

The Union Budget 2024 is scheduled to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, making it the first full Union Budget of the new NDA coalition government, likely to focus on changes in the income tax structure and improving the ease of doing business in India. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the survey in Parliament on Monday. (PTI)

This will also mark Sitharaman's seventh presentation of a Union Budget, which also makes her the first Finance Minister to present seven union budgets in a row. Morarji Desai held this record previously, by presenting six consecutive budgets.

When and at what time will Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman present the Union Budget 2024?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2024 in the parliament on July 23, 2024 at 11 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “It is a matter of pride that after 60 years, a government has come to power for the third time and will present the first Budget for the third time. I have been giving guarantees to the people of the country and our mission is to bring this to the ground. This Budget is an important budget for Amrit Kaal. Today's budget will decide the direction for the next 5 years of our term. This budget will also become a strong foundation of our dream of Viksit Bharat."

