 After ‘special status’ snub, Centre's infrastructure bonanza for Bihar in Union Budget 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

After ‘special status’ snub, Centre's infrastructure bonanza for Bihar in Union Budget 2024

ByHT News Desk
Jul 23, 2024 11:59 AM IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Centre will set up airports, medical colleges and sports infrastructure in Bihar.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the Union Budget 2024 on Tuesday, announced that central government will arrange financial assistance to Bihar through aid from multilateral development agencies. “The government proposes 26,000 crore for various road projects in Bihar,” the finance minister said.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (HT file)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (HT file)

Nirmala Sitharaman added that the Centre will set up airports, medical colleges and sports infrastructure in Bihar.

“We will formulate plan Purvodaya for all round development of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh,” she added.

Nirmala Sitharaman further said the government will support industrial corridor for development in the eastern region.

Follow live updates on Union Budget 2024

The finance minister also said the government will provide e-vouchers directly to 1 lakh students every year with interest subvention of 3 per cent of loan amount.

The announcement comes a day after the Centre on Monday rejected the JD(U)’s request for ‘special category’ status for Bihar during the all-party meeting. No new states are being awarded ‘special category’ status at present, as the Indian Constitution does not accommodate such classification.

On Sunday, Manoj Kumar Jha, a leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), said Bihar was requesting both special state status and a distinct financial package. He noted that the call for special status for Bihar has persisted since the state was split into Bihar and Jharkhand.

Stay updated with the latest India News on Budget 2024 Live, including Income Tax Live Updates coverage, Stock market Live reactions, and key highlights. Follow our live updates to get real-time insights and detailed analysis of Budget 2024.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Budget 2024 / After ‘special status’ snub, Centre's infrastructure bonanza for Bihar in Union Budget 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On