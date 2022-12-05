Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Monuments in Karnataka's Hampi illuminated with the G-20 logo | See pics

Monuments in Karnataka's Hampi illuminated with the G-20 logo | See pics

Published on Dec 05, 2022 02:16 PM IST

Monuments in Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, were illuminated and lit up with the G-20 logo after India assumed presidency for an year on December 1.

Hampi is a UNESCO world heritage site with famous sites like the stone chariot, Vittala temple, Hemakuta hills, Anjanadri hills, the Virupaksha temple, among others.
ByYamini C S

Monuments and heritage sites in Karnataka's Hampi were lit up with the G-20 logo after India assumed presidency of G-20 on December 1. Officials decided to mark the passing of the gavel by illuminating hundred world heritage sites and centrally-protected monuments across the country.

The G-20 is an intergovernmental forum consisting of 19 countries and the European Union (EU), to address global issues such as climate change, sustainable development, world-wide economy and many more. Over 200 meetings are expected to be held across 55 locations in India.

Several monuments and sites were lit up with the G-20 logo on Thursday, and Karnataka's Hampi was one of them. Pictures of the illuminated monuments in Hampi were shared on social media.

“ASI welcomes the G-20 delegates to India. A Glimpse of illuminated monuments lit up in G-20 Logo across the country,” the Archaeological Survey of India tweeted, and shared pictures of the Virupaksha temple in Hampi, along with a few others.

Hampi, a UNESCO world heritage site, is a town with historical importance as it was once the capital city of the Vijayanagara empire. It hosts famous sites like the stone chariot, Vittala temple, Hemakuta hills, Anjanadri hills, the Virupaksha temple, among others.

Other sites in the list of 100 shortlisted monuments for illumination with the G-20 logo included Tipu Sultan's Palace and the Gol Gumbaz in Karnataka, Humayun's Tomb and Purana Quila in Delhi, Modhera Sun Temple in Gujarat, Konark Sun Temple in Odisha, Sher Shah Suri's Tomb in Bihar, etc.

