As India assumes G20 presidency today, 100 ASI sites to be lit up till Dec 7

Hundreds of centrally protected monuments will be lit up and bear the G-20 logo from December 1 to December 7 across the country in view of India assuming the G-20 presidency on Thursday. According to a senior official, 100 ASI sites, including those listed under UNESCO, will be lit up for a week, reported news agency ANI. The size of the logo projected on the monuments will depend on the nature and design of the site, he added.

There are a total of 40 cultural and natural sites in total in India which have the status of UNESCO World Heritage Site, while the rest of the sites are under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Also read: Focus on unity: India takes G20 reins today

A memorandum issued recently by the ASI read, “It has been decided by the Government of India to utilize this opportunity to highlight our monuments as part of brand and publicity plan of G20 at ASI protected monuments and sites with special focus on sites in the UNESCO World Heritage list."

At the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and Fathepur Sikri - all three UNESCO World Heritage sites - the logo will be projected on a unipole installed nearby. Other sites include the Hall and Currency Building in Kolkata, Nalanda university ruins and ancient structures, monuments at Rajgir in Bihar, Basilica of Bom Jesus and Church of Lady of Rosary in Goa, Tipu Sultan’s Palace and the Gol Gumbaz in Karnataka, Sanchi Buddhist monuments and Gwalior Fort in Madhya Pradesh.

India is set to assume the G-20 Presidency on Thursday. On November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a logo, theme, and website for India's presidency of the G20. The logo - created with the four colours of the national flag - shows the Earth sitting on top of a lotus; the seven petals signify the seven seas and the coming together of seven continents.

Also read: PM: India must utilise G20 presidency for global good

The theme is - Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: One Earth, One Family, One Future.

Apart from India, the G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the European Union.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON