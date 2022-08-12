Hampi UNESCO heritage site lit in tricolour for India's 75th independence day
- After a long weekend, many people are expected to visit the historical town which was once the capital city of the Vijayanagara empire.
As part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign and the country’s 75th Independence Day celebrations, the historical monuments at Hampi in Karnataka are decorated with tri-coloured lights. The stone chariot, Vittala temple, the gopuram of Virupaksha temple have also been lit in the colours of the national flag, turning into a magnificent spectacle.
Though the Hampi was flooded after heavy rains lashed the southern state, officials managed to finish the lighting works before the Independence Day celebrations next week.
The official handle of Karnataka tourism took to social media and wrote: “Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is magnificently lit with saffron, white, and green lights as part of the 75th Independence Day Amrita Mahotsav celebrations (Sic)”
After a long weekend, many people are expected to visit the historical town which was once the capital city of the Vijayanagara empire.
Union Minister for culture and tourism, G Kishan Reddy, shared a video of all monuments in Hampi and wrote: “Magnificent Hampi in Tiranga in Hampi, a world heritage site, in vibrant colors of the national flag commemorating #HarGharTiranga. Let's all join the celebrations by hoisting the Tiranga at our homes from 13th to 15th August.(Sic)”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the people of the country to strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga movement, also requesting citizens to change their display pictures on social media to tri-colour till August 15.
PM Modi has also changed his profile picture on all social media sites to tricolour.
-
Landslide in ghat section between Lonavla and Karjat sends train ops into tizzy
Train operations on the Pune-Mumbai route were thrown out-of-gear for more than two hours following a major landslide in the ghat section between Lonavla and Karjat at 12.50 am on Friday. Due to heavy rainfall, boulders and muck fell at km 111/800 on the 'up' line between the Nagnath-Palasdhari section at Lonavla and the ghat section at Karjat. The location is cutting of height 8 to 9 metre and in approach of tunnel number 26.
-
Pastor of Seawoods church arrested for molesting minor girls
A pastor of a Seawoods-based church has been arrested by NRI Coastal police following a complaint registered by Thane District Women and Child Welfare Department. On August 5, Thane District Women and Child Protection officer, Suvarna Jadhav, along with representatives of Thane Child Welfare Committee, District Child Protection Cell and Yuva Child Line, visited Bethel Gospel Pentecostal Church at Seawoods Sector 48 based on a written letter they received.
-
"Economic revolution": TN CM M K Stalin on free bus travel for women in state
The ruling DMK's key initiative aimed at women, providing them free bus travel, should not be confined to a "narrow" aspect of freebies but it is an economic revolution, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday. The scheme has ensured an 8-12 per cent savings for the families of the beneficiaries, he said while chairing the third meeting of the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission here.
-
Islamic Centre holds ‘Trianga Yatra’ to mark 75th I-Day celebrations
Islamic Centre of India here organised 'Trianga Yatra' led by its chairman Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali on Friday as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark the 75th Independence Day of the country. Several Muslim youths participated in the 'Tiranga Yatra' led by Mahali. Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli said that our national flag teaches us our duties towards our country.
-
BJP, SP run parallel Tiranga campaigns in Uttar Pradesh, target each other
Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a parallel Tiranga (tricolour) campaign —one by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its government in the state and the other by the Samajwadi Party, the main opposition party. The BJP government had announced its “Har Ghar Tiranga (national flag on every home)” campaign from August 13 to 15 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of India's independence).
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics