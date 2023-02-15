'This gentleman is...': Anand Mahindra on food vendor's percussion skills

Mahindra Group's Chairman, Anand Mahindra, on Sunday shared a video of a man who worked at a food stall and said he should be an honoured guest at the upcoming Mahindra Percussion Festival in Bengaluru. Although Hindustan Times could not independently verify the video, it has over 390,000 views on microblogging site Twitter at the time this article was being written.

The video showed the man making music from utensils while he served what looked like sweet corn. The industrialist was so floored by the man's skills that he took to social media to say he should be a part of his company's percussion festival. Mahindra added that the man is living proof that rhythm and percussion are ‘the heartbeat of India’.

“I don’t know which establishment this gentleman works at, but he should be an honoured guest at our upcoming #MahindraPercussionFestival in Bengaluru. He is living proof that rhythm & percussion is the heartbeat of India! #SundayFeeling,” Mahindra wrote.

This garnered a horde of responses from Twitter users, some of whom pointed out that the man worked at Brookefields mall in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

“Great percussionist with home vessels! Wonderful rhythm on par with musicians. True he deserves honours Sir,” a social media user said.

“Awesome ! such hidden natural talents !!” another tweeted.

Anand Mahindra, who is known for sharing inspirational stories on social media, was recently in the news for tweeting a video of a Bengaluru hotel's waiter balancing 16 plates of dosa on one arm. He appreciated the waiter's skill and suggested that 'waiter's productivity' should be an Olympic sport.