Two more cubs born to Namibian cheetah die in Kuno National Park

Two cheetah cubs died in Kuno National Park (KNP) in Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, forest officials said. (File Photo)

This came two days after a cheetah cub died on Tuesday, with officials suspecting dehydration and weakness.

Chief wildlife warden of forests JS Chauhan, while confirming the death of two cubs, said they died due to dehydration and malnourishment.

“On May 23, the temperature at KNP increased to 47 degrees Celsius, which resulted in dehydration among cubs. They were also malnourished, which resulted in deaths,” he added.

Of the four cubs born to the Namibian cheetah, three cubs died within a week. Officials said that the one remaining cub has been shifted to a veterinarian hospital for treatment.

The condition of the fourth cub is serious and he is being treated by a team of experts and veterinarians, said forest officials.

The four cubs were born to the female cheetah Jwala, earlier known as Siyaya on March 27.

In the first inter-continental translocation project, eight cheetahs were shifted to Kuno National Park from Namibia on September 17, 2022. On February 18, 12 cheetahs were translocated from South Africa.

