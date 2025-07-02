Search
Ludhiana: Family placed under house arrest, alleges SAD’s Grewal

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 02, 2025 10:56 PM IST

Ahead of SAD's protest in Mohali, police actions in Punjab spark controversy, with claims of intimidation against SAD leaders amid rising political tensions.

Ahead of Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) scheduled protest in Mohali against the arrest of former cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia, police action across Punjab has stirred political controversy. In Ludhiana, police visited the residence of senior SAD leader and former cabinet minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal in Model Town early Wednesday morning along with other SAD leaders.

SAD leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal’s son, Hitesh Singh Grewal talking to a police official at their house in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
While Grewal was not at home, his son Hitesh was reportedly detained at the house. Grewal later alleged that police effectively placed his family members under house arrest, calling it a clear attempt by the state government to stifle dissent and suppress a peaceful democratic protest.

The incident comes amid rising political temperatures in Punjab, with SAD accusing the AAP-led state government of launching a political vendetta against its leadership.

“This is nothing but political intimidation,” said Grewal. “The government is misusing the police to muzzle voices opposing its actions and silence criticism over the arrest of our leader.”

However, the police offered a different account. Inspector Balwinder Singh, SHO of Model Town police station, confirmed that officers had visited the homes of SAD leaders in accordance with directives from senior officials. He denied that any formal detentions or house arrests took place, claiming the police merely inquired about the family’s travel plans to maintain law and order.

