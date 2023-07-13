Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Flood News Live Updates: Yamuna water level rises to 208.65 m after stability for 4 hrs
Live

Delhi Flood News Live Updates: Yamuna water level rises to 208.65 m after stability for 4 hrs

Jul 13, 2023 06:13 PM IST
Delhi Flood News Live Updates: The water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi has stabilised and will start receding tonight. 

Flood in Delhi Live Updates: In view of the flood caused by rising water level in Yamuna river, Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Thursday chaired a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting to take stock of the situation as the authorities shut educational institutes, planned to shift evacuees to school buildings, and rationalise water supply due to the closure of treatment plants.

People carry the cart in the waterlogged road after the water from the swollen Yamuna river reaches the Yamuna Bazar, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
People carry the cart in the waterlogged road after the water from the swollen Yamuna river reaches the Yamuna Bazar, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Meanwhile, according to a senior Central Water Commission official, the water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi has stabilised and will start receding tonight. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 13, 2023 06:13 PM IST

    Patients shifted from Surustra Trauma Centre to Lok Nayak Hospital; risk of power outage in hospitals

    “We have shifted many patients from Surustra Trauma Centre to Lok Nayak Hospital in the wake of the flood-like situation in Delhi. We have kept more than 70 beds vacant to tackle emergency cases...There is a risk of power outage and we are taking every possible precautionary measure to tackle the emergency situation,” Dr Suresh Kumar, MD, Lok Nayak Hospital told news agency ANI on the flood situation in Delhi.

  • Jul 13, 2023 06:07 PM IST

    Trucks, bus submerged in Yamuna Bazar area as flood water covers city

  • Jul 13, 2023 06:02 PM IST

    Schools in Noida, Greater Noida to be shut tomorrow

    “Due to high level of water in Yamuna after heavy rains and in view of chances of rain, district magistrate has ordered closure of all schools of all boards on July 14 in Noida and Greater Noida,” said District Inspector of Schools, Dharmveer Singh. 

  • Jul 13, 2023 05:53 PM IST

    Visuals of severe flooding in Yamuna Bazar area 

  • Jul 13, 2023 05:46 PM IST

    Yamuna water level rises to 208.65 m after stability for 4 hrs

    Yamuna water level has once again risen after being stabel for nearly four hours. It was recorded at 208.65 meters according to the latest measurement taken at 5pm. 

  • Jul 13, 2023 05:43 PM IST

    ‘Saw this type of severe waterlogging at the age of 5…,' says a local on flood situation 

  • Jul 13, 2023 05:27 PM IST

    Flood gates at Hathnikund Barrage closed after 100 hours

    Flood gates at Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar have been closed after over 100 hours as water level has come down below 1 lakh and was recorded at 88,000 at 4 pm.

