Delhi Flood News Live Updates: Yamuna water level rises to 208.65 m after stability for 4 hrs

Flood in Delhi Live Updates: In view of the flood caused by rising water level in Yamuna river, Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Thursday chaired a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting to take stock of the situation as the authorities shut educational institutes, planned to shift evacuees to school buildings, and rationalise water supply due to the closure of treatment plants. People carry the cart in the waterlogged road after the water from the swollen Yamuna river reaches the Yamuna Bazar, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Meanwhile, according to a senior Central Water Commission official, the water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi has stabilised and will start receding tonight.

