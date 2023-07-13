AAP, BJP's blame game as Delhiites grapple with flooded homes, waterlogged roads

As the Delhiites continue to battle flood-like situation in the capital, political blame game has erupted between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party.



Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the five gates of ITO barrage maintained by the Haryana government are jammed. “Lot of water which is coming into Delhi from Wazirabad side is not getting released from ITO (barrage) causing rise in water level”, Bharadwaj told PTI.



Earlier, the AAP leader had tweeted that the concerned department in Haryana had been informed about the condition.



BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya, meanwhile, in a tweet hit out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. “Terrible news for Delhi. The DJB regulator at the Indraprastha Metro Station-WHO point has collapsed due to prolonged disrepair, causing water from Yamuna to flow into Delhi, inundating the Ring Road. Authorities are trying to fix it, with little success. If not fixed soon, water may soon reach Mathura Road and even Supreme Court. Well done, Kejriwal! He has taken water to every corner of the city, even though it is contaminated”, he tweeted.



ALSO READ: ‘Where is the Delhi CM?': Congress leader jabs Kejriwal over flood situation in capital Rickshaw pullers take rest on their rickshaw amid the flood water at Yamuna Bazar area, in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI)

At least 23,692 people have been evacuated today, ANI quoted the Delhi government as saying. As of now, 21,092 people are living in shelters. Also, 12 teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) have rescued 1,022 people.

At present, the water level of river Yamuna at Old River Bridge at 8 pm was 208.66 metres. According to the flood forecast by the Central Water Commission, the water level at Old Railway Bridge is expected to be at 208.45 metres on Friday between 02:00 AM to 04:00 AM & thereafter, it is likely to decrease.

The Delhi government has already ordered the closure of schools, colleges and non-essential government offices till Sunday, this as several parts of Delhi remain waterlogged due to swelling water levels of Yamuna.

