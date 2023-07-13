Water supply in these areas of Delhi to be affected in next two days. Full list
The Delhi Jal Board has advised the residents of affected areas to make ‘judicious’ use of water.
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Thursday issued an advisory on water emergency in the national capital due to the effects of rise in river Yamuna's water level. The DJB said the water treatment plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla got submerged due to the ‘extreme high level of Yamuna water’.
"Water production from Wazirabad Water Works, Chandrawal Water Works, Okhla Water Works has stopped completely and the production at Sonia Vihar WTP has also reduced by 25 per cent. there shall be the shortage of around 280 MGD portable water", the DJB said in the statement.
“Therefore, the public is advised to make judicious use of water. The water supply in following areas shall remain affected for at least next two days. Water tanker will be available on request”, the board added.
Here is the list of areas where water supply will remain affected as per the Delhi Jal Board:-
Civil Lines
Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas
Kamla Nagar
Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas
Karol Bagh
Paharganj and NDMC areas
Old and New Rajinder Nagar
Patel Nagar (East and West)
Baljeet Nagar
Prem Nagar
Inderpuri and adjoining areas
Kalkaji
Govindpuri
Tuglakabad
Sangam Vihar
Ambedkar Nagar
Prahladpur and adjoining area
Ramleela Ground
Delhi Gate
Subhash Park
Model Town
Gulabi Bagh
Punjabi Bagh
Jahangirpuri
Moolchand
South Extension
Greater Kailash and adjoining areas
Parts of Cantonment areas and South Delhi
Some parts of East Delhi Tahirpur
Sonia Vihar
Yamuna Vihar
Bahajanpura
Shastri Park
Gonda
Seemapuri and other areas in the command of Wazirabad Water Works
Chandrawal Water Works
Okhla Water Works
Sonia Vihar WTP