Water supply in these areas of Delhi to be affected in next two days. Full list

ByHT News Desk
Jul 13, 2023 11:14 PM IST

The Delhi Jal Board has advised the residents of affected areas to make ‘judicious’ use of water.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Thursday issued an advisory on water emergency in the national capital due to the effects of rise in river Yamuna's water level. The DJB said the water treatment plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla got submerged due to the ‘extreme high level of Yamuna water’.

"Water production from Wazirabad Water Works, Chandrawal Water Works, Okhla Water Works has stopped completely and the production at Sonia Vihar WTP has also reduced by 25 per cent. there shall be the shortage of around 280 MGD portable water", the DJB said in the statement.

Delhi floods LIVE coverage

“Therefore, the public is advised to make judicious use of water. The water supply in following areas shall remain affected for at least next two days. Water tanker will be available on request”, the board added.

Here is the list of areas where water supply will remain affected as per the Delhi Jal Board:-

Civil Lines

Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas

Kamla Nagar

Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas

Karol Bagh

Paharganj and NDMC areas

Old and New Rajinder Nagar

Patel Nagar (East and West)

Baljeet Nagar

Prem Nagar

Inderpuri and adjoining areas

Kalkaji

Govindpuri

Tuglakabad

Sangam Vihar

Ambedkar Nagar

Prahladpur and adjoining area

Ramleela Ground

Delhi Gate

Subhash Park

Model Town

Gulabi Bagh

Punjabi Bagh

Jahangirpuri

Moolchand

South Extension

Greater Kailash and adjoining areas

Parts of Cantonment areas and South Delhi

Some parts of East Delhi Tahirpur

Sonia Vihar

Yamuna Vihar

Bahajanpura

Shastri Park

Gonda

Seemapuri and other areas in the command of Wazirabad Water Works

Chandrawal Water Works

Okhla Water Works

Sonia Vihar WTP

People sit above a rooftop amid the flood water at Yamuna Bazar area, in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI)
People sit above a rooftop amid the flood water at Yamuna Bazar area, in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI)

Friday, July 14, 2023
