Water supply in these areas of Delhi to be affected in next two days. Full list

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Thursday issued an advisory on water emergency in the national capital due to the effects of rise in river Yamuna's water level. The DJB said the water treatment plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla got submerged due to the ‘extreme high level of Yamuna water’.



"Water production from Wazirabad Water Works, Chandrawal Water Works, Okhla Water Works has stopped completely and the production at Sonia Vihar WTP has also reduced by 25 per cent. there shall be the shortage of around 280 MGD portable water", the DJB said in the statement.



“Therefore, the public is advised to make judicious use of water. The water supply in following areas shall remain affected for at least next two days. Water tanker will be available on request”, the board added.



Here is the list of areas where water supply will remain affected as per the Delhi Jal Board:-



Civil Lines



Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas



Kamla Nagar



Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas



Karol Bagh



Paharganj and NDMC areas



Old and New Rajinder Nagar



Patel Nagar (East and West)



Baljeet Nagar



Prem Nagar



Inderpuri and adjoining areas



Kalkaji



Govindpuri



Tuglakabad



Sangam Vihar



Ambedkar Nagar



Prahladpur and adjoining area



Ramleela Ground



Delhi Gate



Subhash Park



Model Town



Gulabi Bagh



Punjabi Bagh



Jahangirpuri



Moolchand



South Extension



Greater Kailash and adjoining areas



Parts of Cantonment areas and South Delhi



Some parts of East Delhi Tahirpur



Sonia Vihar



Yamuna Vihar



Bahajanpura



Shastri Park



Gonda



Seemapuri and other areas in the command of Wazirabad Water Works



Chandrawal Water Works



Okhla Water Works



Sonia Vihar WTP





People sit above a rooftop amid the flood water at Yamuna Bazar area, in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI)