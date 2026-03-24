New Delhi, With an aim to bring citizen-centric governance under one roof, the Delhi government on Tuesday allocated a separate budget of ₹100 crore to develop 13 'mini-secretariats'. Delhi govt allocates ₹100 crore for citizen-centric 'mini-secretariats'; plans Delhi Sadan

Presenting the budget for 2026-27, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the government is also planning an "integrated Delhi Secretariat" for effective governance.

"The previous government was only interested in constructing 'Sheeshmahal' for themselves. Currently, most of our offices are functioning in rented spaces. Firstly, in the present budget, we are planning a big integrated Delhi Secretariat for the Delhi government," Gupta said in her speech.

The government will also establish mini-secretariats in 13 districts as part of an effort to bring governance closer to the people. These mini-secretariats will provide integrated public services under a single roof, she added.

"For the South-West district, the construction of the first mini-secretariat has already been approved with an estimated project expenditure of ₹213 crore. A budget of ₹100 crore has been allocated to carry forward the construction work in this budget," Gupta said.

In addition to that, a fund of ₹90 crore is being allocated for the maintenance of offices and various government buildings, and new government residential colonies will also be developed, she added.

"Offices operating in rented buildings not only placed a burden on resources but were also inconvenient for administrative efficiency. This situation also contributed to a shortage of housing for officers and government employees," Gupta said.

The chief minister also announced that the Delhi government is planning its own government Sadan.

"Every state has its own Sadan in Delhi, but Delhi does not have one. To address this shortcoming, we propose the construction of a 'Delhi Sadan' this year, for which a provision of ₹10 crore has been made in the 2026-27 fiscal year," Gupta said.

For district-level development, under the District Project Fund Scheme, a budget of ₹59 crore has been allocated for district magistrates in the financial year 2026-27 for development work at the district level.

The chief minister said that for effective monitoring, the 'Delhi Asset Management and Information System' for a digital database of all government assets and a 'Delhi CM Gati Portal' for continuous monitoring of all projects costing more than ₹5 crore have been launched.

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