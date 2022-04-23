Jahangirpuri: Delhi Police to conduct 'bone test' to determine age of accused
Delhi Police will conduct a 'bone age test' of a minor who had been apprehended in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence case, according to sources.
The development comes after parents of one of the accused arrested in the matter petitioned the Delhi High Court claiming that their child was a 'minor'.
As per law, the police can only apprehend juveniles and not arrest them.
Delhi Police sources told ANI on Saturday, "So far, 20 accused have been arrested in the Jahangirpuri violence case while two minors have been apprehended. As of now, we have decided to conduct a bone test of one of the accused claiming to be a minor."
Also Read | Jahangirpuri clashes: Week after Delhi violence, centre's note to TV channels
"In fact, this accused (claiming to be a minor) was arrested by the police on April 17. However, our police officials believe that his age is 21 years. This accused's family has reached the High Court and submitted a certificate of this accused being a minor, right after Delhi Police arrested this accused. Considering him as a minor, he has been sent to the Juvenile Justice Board," sources said.
According to police sources, they feel that the family of the accused was not telling the truth. "This is the reason why the police will approach the court to get the bone test done for this accused. Further, the certificate which the minor's family has submitted, will also be investigated."
On April 16, the situation turned tense in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area following clashes between members of two communities during a religious procession, which witnessed stone pelting and chaos.
-
Karnataka PU exam day 1: Over 11,000 students reported absent
The first PU exam held in the backdrop of hijab ban at exam centres and Hubbali communal violence registered absence of over 11,300 students out of 2.4 lakh. According to the PU Board, as many as 2.28 lakh students appeared for logic and which were held yesterday. On the first day out of 2,39,384 students registered to sit for the exam 11,379 students didn't turn up, whereas 95.24 per cent were reported present.
-
Bengaluru woman sets new Guinness World Record for getting 236 fibroids removed
34-year-old Bengaluru journalist, Ritika Sharma, has entered her name in the Guinness Book of World Records for one of the most traumatic and inevitable experiences of her life. Dr Shanthala Thuppanna and her team removed 236 fibroids from Ritika's uterus after a complex surgical procedure on Monday at the Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru. These fibroids were as large as a cauliflower, measuring 20x20x10 cm and weighing over 2.25 kg.
-
Meghalaya guv Malik pleased with CBI initiating probe in J&K graft allegations
Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed pleasure at the central bureau of investigation initiating a probe into the graft allegations in Jammu and Kashmir, detected by him while serving as the governor between August 23, 2018 and October 30, 2019. The governor told HT that if the intention of the government and CBI are sincere, it will bring good results for Kashmir, even as he admitted that rampant corruption was ruining the union territory.
-
#HTCityCheers23:The Ultimate North Campus Checklist!
Delhi' North Campus has a life of its own with countless hangout places, eateries, dosto wala chai adda and historical monuments. Towards, the end, students take with them memories of a lifetime. So, here are the things you must have on your checklist for North Campus! Where to Eat and Drink 1. Don't miss the biryani nights on Thursday.4. Bamboos is tucked away between the Law Faculty and Arts Faculty. Time to Chill Out 9.
-
Delhi's ‘R-value' rises to 2.1: IIT-Madras study
Delhi's R-value, which indicates the spread of Covid-19, was recorded at 2.1 this week, implying that every infected person is infecting two others in the national capital, according to an analysis by IIT-Madras. This was shared with PTI and according to it, Delhi's R-value this week was recorded at 2.1. India's R-value, at present, stands at 1.3, the analysis found. Delhi is witnessing an uptick in the number of Covid-19 cases.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics