On Jahangirpuri violence, ED starts probe against key accused over foreign funds
NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case to investigate the sources of properties of Ansar Sheikh, the main accused in the Jahangirpuri communal clash last week, and other suspects, people familiar with the matter said.
A case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was registered a day after the Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana wrote to the central agency. ED will look into all the finances of Sheikh and other suspects and investigate if any funds were used to fuel communal tensions.
It is suspected that Sheikh may have received some remittances from abroad and preliminary investigations by Delhi Police have revealed that he owns a big mansion in Haldia, West Bengal, according to an officer familiar with the case.
As part of its probe into the clashes, the Delhi Police are already tracking his movements in the days leading to the clashes last week and examining his phone calls records.
Sheikh, a scrap dealer, lives with his family in Jahangirpuri. Police have booked him and four others under sections of the National Security Act (NSA) after the violent clashes on April 16. In a first information report (FIR) filed in the case, police have claimed that Sheikh and four-five other men in the area picked up a fight with those part of a religious procession when it was passing near a mosque in C block at around 6pm. Police wrote in the FIR that the fight then snowballed into clashes.
Sheikh’s wife, Shakina Begum, in her interviews to reporters since the clashes last week, has denied her husband’s involvement in the violence. “He had stepped out to diffuse the tension between Hindus and Muslims in the area when the first reports of clashes came in. We are from a place near Kolkata and have been living here for the last 10 years. My husband was not involved in the violence. The allegations are wrong,” she claimed.
Police have lodged seven FIRs related to the clashes and arrested 25 accused and apprehended three minors. Police have also identified 27 more accused involved in the clashes and said they will be arrested soon.
-
Watch: Karnataka devotees hurl balls of fire at each other to mark ‘Agni Kheli’
Hundreds of devotees were seen hurling balls of fire at each other in Karnataka's Kateel town, in line with an age-old tradition of 'Thoothedhara' or 'Agni Kheli', a video of which went viral on social media platforms. The ritual was performed by devotees at the Durgaparameshwari Temple in Kateel, about 30 kilometres from Mangaluru. The tradition is restricted to people of Kateel town and to people from neighbouring villages of Athoor and Kodathoor.
-
Assam: Congress, opposition stage protest seeking Jignesh Mevani’s release
The Congress and other opposition parties in Assam staged a protest on Friday outside Kokrajhar police station seeking release of arrested Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani who was being kept there. The Independent legislator from Vadgam was arrested on Wednesday night from Palanpur in Gujarat by a team of Assam Police after an FIR was lodged against him by a Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Kokrajhar over Mevani's alleged offensive tweets targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
-
4 arrested for gang rape of woman colleague in Guwahati
The police in Guwahati have arrested four persons including the proprietor of a private business establishment for involvement in alleged gang rape of a woman colleague, officials said on Friday. According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday and the four accused were arrested on Thursday after the survivor, who hails from Karbi Anglong district, filed a complaint. The arrested accused are Naimuddin, Mukul Islam, Ashraful Amin and proprietor Rafique Ali.
-
Delhiwale: ‘Earnest Hemingway’
In his late 60s, the man talks of his life’s primary passion. “I love walking. I keep walking from morning till evening… I walk across Delhi, I walk in Gurgaon, Faridabad… So many things you see on the way as you walk…things that cannot be seen on television.”
-
Child custody battle: HC directs red corner notice on US citizen
Noting the “continuous contemptuous conduct” of the father, a bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar said the man had removed the minor girl from the jurisdiction of this court under “false pretences”, thereby wilfully violating the directions issued by the coordinate bench of the court in overnight visitations with minor child.
