Jahangirpuri clashes: Week after Delhi violence, centre's note to TV channels

A week after Delhi saw one of the worst clashes since March 2020, the government has told TV channels to not broadcast “provocative” content. In an advisory, the information and broadcasting ministry said that several instances of distasteful coverage were noticed in the last few days. Several people were left injured as clashes erupted during one of the processions taken out in the Jahangirpuri area to mark Hanuman Jayanti.

“On the recent incident in North-West Delhi, the coverage by the TV channels had the following element: Provocative headlines and videos of violence that may incite communal, hatred among the communities and disrupt peace and law and order; disrupting the ongoing investigation process by playing scandalous and unverified CCTV footages, showing footages of particular community, thus aggravating tensions; fabricated headlines sensationalising and giving communal colours to the actions of authority," reads the advisory.

