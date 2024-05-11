Delhi doctor murder: Suspects carried out recce of house in Jangpura

A day after a 63-year-old doctor was found murdered in an alleged robbery bid, police said they found two people roaming near the victim’s house in Jangpura Extension — possibly to carry out a recce — after the CCTV visuals from the area were scrutinised. Dr Paul ran his clinic on nearby Birbal Road and stayed on the ground floor of a four-storey building with his wife in Jangpura Extension. (HT PHOTO)

According to senior officers aware of the matter, the suspects were inside the house for at least two hours. The victim, Dr Yogesh Chandra Paul, was found dead on the kitchen floor with his hands tied and mouth gagged by his wife Dr Neena Paul on Friday around 6.30pm when she returned from work. Preliminary probe suggested the victim was strangled to death. The family’s dog, Molly, was found locked inside the bathroom.

Investigators said that Dr Paul was found with a dog leash around his neck. However, there was also a head injury and lacerations on his arms. Police said that autopsy was conducted and report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death.

A senior police officer confirmed police received the CCTV footage and have examined it but refrained from sharing more details as the investigation is underway.

“A few people have been rounded up for questioning. Multiple teams are working on different aspects of the case. We will be able to solve it soon,” said a senior police officer, asking not to be named.

The CCTV footage ostensibly shows two people walking near the house around 1.30pm. Dr Paul entered his house between 1.30pm and 1.40pm and the two people entered the building two minutes later. Investigators told the family that three people left the building around 3.30pm — two hours after entering. Investigators and neighbours who viewed the footage said it was not immediately clear how the third person gained entry to the house.

The victim’s wife called police which was transferred to the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station. When police reached the spot, they found at least two rooms ransacked including Dr Paul’s bedroom. “The family is not in a condition to share details but some cash and jewellery is suspected to be missing,” a second officer said.

Dr Paul ran his clinic on nearby Birbal Road and stayed on the ground floor of a four-storey building with his wife. His neighbours who lived on the first floor were 44-year-old lawyer Mehak Sethi, and his 34-year-old wife Disha Ved Sethi.

Disha was among the first who reached the Pauls’ residence after the incident. Mehak said he was in Udaipur for work when he received a call from Dr Paul’s son-in-law Ishwar Prasad. “I told him I was in Udaipur and he asked me if Disha could reach the house as soon as possible because something had happened to Dr Paul. I called Disha and she was about 15 minutes away from the house. She left shortly after the call,” Mehak told HT.

Mehak expressed shock at the incident and said Dr Paul was not someone who opened the door to strangers. “It is strange how they got friendly entry... the locks were not broken. Secondly, it is unclear when the third person entered. There is only one entry and exit to the house,” Mehak said.

Disha said that she reached the house around 6.50pm and walked into Dr Paul’s residence. “I saw Dr Neena and one of their relatives... Dr Neena was inconsolable. I looked to the left in the kitchen and Dr Paul’s body was lying on the floor. His hands were tied and there was a cap stuffed in his mouth,” she said.

While investigators have told the family that the suspects exited the building around 3.30pm, Disha said she passed by the house at 4pm but did not find the door open. “We usually greet each other while crossing paths and I would have noticed if the door was unlocked. This is why I suspect that the killers were still inside at the time,” she said.