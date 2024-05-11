A 63-year-old doctor was allegedly strangled to death by a group of unidentified robbers who had broken into his house at Jangpura Extension on Friday afternoon, police officers said. The deceased, identified as Yogesh Chander Paul, was alone at his house at the time of the incident, police officers said, adding that the assailants locked Paul’s two dogs inside a bathroom before attacking him. Robbers enter Jangpura Extn house, lock up dogs, kill doctor

The Delhi Police are yet to identify the accused.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The incident took place around 200 metres from a police post in the area, and residents alleged that the personnel posted there are not helpful.

Paul was a general physician who ran his clinic from his home. Neighbours said that his family has been living in Jangpura Extension for the last 50-60 years. He is survived by his wife Dr Neena Paul, who is posted at a government hospital, and two children. The other family members left home for work during the day, said the investigators.

Around 2-3pm, a group of men entered Paul’s house and locked up his dogs. They then overpowered the doctor, tied his hands and strangled him. The suspects then ransacked the house in search of valuables and stole several valuables.

When the family returned home in the evening, they found the door was open, said a police officer probing the case.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said the police control room received a call about the incident at around 6.50 pm from the family.

“Police found the body inside the kitchen. There were signs of robbery as the rooms were ransacked,” said Deo.

Police are checking whether the accused broke into the house or had a “friendly” entry. They suspected the involvement of three to four people.

Kapil Kakkar, president of the Jangpura Extension RWA, said, “We have been facing security issues for months. We have approached police multiple times... Nobody paid any heed to our complaints. Multiple cases of burglaries and thefts have been reported in the area. Now, Dr Paul has been killed.”