Uttar Pradesh to introduce title-based property registration to curb fraud

Uttar Pradesh is set to introduce title-based registration of property, replacing the existing document-based system that has long enabled fraudulent registries and ownership disputes. The shift from a document-based registration system to title-backed mechanism is expected to be one of the most significant reforms in UP’s land governance. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The proposal is expected to be placed before the state cabinet next week, officials aware of the matter said.

The move comes after chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the stamp and registration department to find technological and procedural safeguards against fraudulent property transactions. An expert group was constituted and tasked with studying national and international land titling systems and recommending a suitable model for the state.

Under the present system, Uttar Pradesh registers only the sale deed or transfer document submitted by the parties. The government does not verify the seller’s title, creating opportunities for fraud ranging from impersonation to sale of someone else’s land or even multiple sales of the same property.

Officials admitted that this loophole has led to thousands of lawsuits, especially in urban centres where land values are high and records are often fragmented across agencies.

“In the current system, we are not bothered about the title. We simply register a property on the basis of documents presented to us,” a senior official said, explaining why fake registries were able to slip through undetected. The problem, he added, was far more acute in cities, where overlapping authorities maintain separate records of the same property.

The proposed system aims to change this fundamentally. The stamp and registration department is now integrating its digital platform with the Board of Revenue, which maintains land records, as well as urban local bodies, which maintain property tax registers.

“Our API integration is being done with the Board of Revenue and the property tax registers of urban local bodies are being updated and data integrated with our system,” another official involved in the process said.

“The idea is to technologically check fraudulent registrations as much as possible. Sometimes even government land like ponds is fraudulently sold off. This must stop,” he said.

Once the system is operational, the sub-registrar concerned will have instant access to land and property details. For rural properties, details such as ‘khasra’ numbers and ownership records will automatically appear on the screen. For urban properties, records from municipal bodies, development authorities and other agencies will show up on the system. Registration will be allowed only after the sub-registrar verifies that the seller is the lawful owner and the property is free from discrepancies or encumbrances.

Principal secretary, stamp and registration, Amit Kumar Gupta confirmed the government’s decision.

“Some states like Maharashtra have introduced elements of title registration, and UP has also decided to move in this direction to curb fraudulent registration of property,” he said.

The shift from a document-based registration system to title-backed mechanism is expected to be one of the most significant reforms in UP’s land governance system, aimed at ensuring only genuine owners can sell property, thereby protecting buyers from being defrauded and reducing litigations.