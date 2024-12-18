Mumbai: 13 dead, 101 rescued after ferry capsizes off Elephanta Islands

A ferry boat carrying passengers from Gateway of India to Elephanta Caves capsized off Elephanta Islands near Mumbai on Wednesday. Rescue operations underway to evacuate passengers after a ferry boat they were travelling in capsized off Elephanta Islands near Mumbai.

“A Navy boat collided with a passenger vessel named Neelkamal at around 3.55 pm. 101 have been rescued and 13 people have died,” Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said at a briefing.



The incident took place when a defence vessel collided with the ferry.

The island is off Mumbai and houses the famous Gharpuri caves, a tourist destination.



“The Coast Guard and Navy have joined the search operations. Our ships are in the area and we are searching for survivors. The Coast Guard was alerted by Harbour Master of Mumbai Port Authority. The incident happened at around 4 pm,” Coast Guard inspector general Bhisham Sharma said.

“Rescue efforts launched by the navy in coordination with the Coast Guard and marine police. 11 Navy boats, three boats of Marine Police, and a boat of Coast guard are in the area. Further, four helicopters are undertaking search and rescue," an Indian Navy spokesperson said.

‘Most of the citizens rescued’: Maharashtra CM



Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on X,"We have received reports of an accident involving the boat Nilkamal, which was heading towards Elephanta. Boats from the Navy, Coast Guard, Port, and Police teams have been immediately dispatched for assistance."



“We are in constant touch with the district and police administration and fortunately most of the citizens have been rescued. However, rescue operations are still underway. Orders have been given to the district administration to deploy all the necessary machinery for the rescue operation,” the chief minister added.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority chairperson Unmesh Wagh told HT that a pilot vessel of JNPA was passing the accident site. It can carry 10 persons, but they rescued 40 and brought them to JNPA hospital.



(With inputs from Yogesh Naik)

