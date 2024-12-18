Mumbai Boat Accident Live Updates: Rescue operations are underway with the Indian Navy and Coast Guard searching for the rest of the passengers

Mumbai Boat Accident Live Updates: An Indian Navy boat collided with passenger ferry Neelkamal on Wednesday, causing it to capsize on its way from Gateway of India to Elephanta Caves near Mumbai. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis stated during a press briefing that the incident took place at around 3.55 pm and 13 people have died. A total of 101 people have been rescued till now....Read More

Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde told news agency PTI that rescue operations were being carried out by the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, the Maritime Board and the coastal police.

Key details

- An Indian Navy spokesperson said, 11 Navy boats, three boats of Marine Police, a boat of Coast guard and four helicopters were engaged in the search and rescue mission for the rest of the passengers of the ferry.

- The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority chairperson Unmesh Wagh told HT that 40 people had been rescued and brought to JNPA hospital for further treatment.

- Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took to social media platform X to offer condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the ferry accident

- Maharashtra Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar told news agency PTI that he hoped that the missing individuals would be rescued soon and that no more casualties would be reported.