Mumbai Boat Accident Live Updates: President Murmu mourns ferry tragedy
Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde told news agency PTI that rescue operations were being carried out by the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, the Maritime Board and the coastal police.
Key details
- An Indian Navy spokesperson said, 11 Navy boats, three boats of Marine Police, a boat of Coast guard and four helicopters were engaged in the search and rescue mission for the rest of the passengers of the ferry.
- The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority chairperson Unmesh Wagh told HT that 40 people had been rescued and brought to JNPA hospital for further treatment.
- Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took to social media platform X to offer condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the ferry accident
- Maharashtra Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar told news agency PTI that he hoped that the missing individuals would be rescued soon and that no more casualties would be reported.
9 people injured in the accident brought to St. George's Hospital
The Superintendent of St. George's Hospital Vinayak Sawardekar told news agency ANI, “Nine injured have been brought to St. George's Hospital. Their condition is stable because they were wearing life jackets. They have been admitted for observation. We were anticipating more patients and we have received 9 so far,”
40 rescued people being treated in JNPA hospital
President Murmu condoles deaths in ferry accident
Mumbai Boat Accident Live: President Droupadi Murmu, in a post on X, condoled the deaths of passengers and navy personnel in the passenger ferry accident off the coast of Mumbai on Wednesday.
“I am shocked and saddened to learn of the accident involving a passenger ferryboat and an Indian Navy craft boat near Mumbai Harbour. My condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. I pray for the swift success of the rescue and relief operations and a quick recovery of the survivors,” she stated.
Four out of six aboard Navy boat deceased, say Indian Navy officials
8 crafts of the Indian Navy are currently engaged in search operations at the location of the ferry accident, reported news agency ANI citing Indian Navy officials.

Four of the six persons onboard the Navy boat which collided into the ferry died, while one is critically injured.
Four of the six persons onboard the Navy boat which collided into the ferry died, while one is critically injured.
Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi offers condolences
“The passenger ferry boat accident in Mumbai is heartbreaking. With 10 deaths and several people injured . Wishing those injured a speedy and full recovery & condolences to the families who have lost their loved one in this tragic accident,” she said
What caused the ferry to capsize?
Mumbai Boat Accident Live: The passenger ferry headed from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Caves capsized after a collision with an Indian Navy speedboat around 3:55 pm on Tuesday.
"Today afternoon, an Indian Navy craft lost control while undertaking engine trials in Mumbai Harbour due to engine malfunction. As a result, the boat collided with a passenger ferry which subsequently capsized," the Navy said in the statement on X.
State assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar says plan to prevent such accidents is needed
Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, under whose constituency the Gateway of India is included, told news agency ANI that there needed to be a plan to avoid future disasters such as the ferry accident which has led to 13 deaths till now.

"We have to carry out a thorough investigation and prepare a remedy plan to avoid such incidents in the future," he said.
"We have to carry out a thorough investigation and prepare a remedy plan to avoid such incidents in the future," he said.
3 Navy personnel and 10 civilians dead
Mumbai Boat Accident Live:Out of the 13 people declared dead as of 7:30 pm, 3 were Indian Navy personnel and 10 were civilians.
Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that 2 more people who were seriously injured have been admitted to the Naval hospital.
He also said, “Considering the seriousness of the incident, the Navy, Coast Guard, Mumbai Police immediately took up the rescue operation. 11 Navy craft and 4 helicopters were used in this rescue operation. The search operation is still ongoing.”
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis says ₹5 lakh to go to families of deceased
Mumbai Boat Accident Live: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis in a post on X stated that the families of those who died in the ferry accident off Mumbai's coast on Wednesday, would receive ₹5 lakh as compensation for the unfortunate disaster.
In his post he said, “The heirs of the deceased will be given financial assistance of ₹5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The incident will be investigated by the Navy and the state government.”
13 people die after boat capsizes off Mumbai coast
The boat carried more than a 100 passengers, out of which 101 have been rescued according to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Search and rescue operations to find the missing individuals are ongoing.