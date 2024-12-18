Mumbai boat accident: Video shows speedboat ramming Elephanta Cave ferry

The video of the Mumbai ferry accident has emerged online, showing a speedboat crashing into the boat. 13 people have died in the accident, and more than 80 people have been rescued by the Indian Coast Guard so far. A boat carrying 85 passengers capsizes near the Gateway of India, in Mumbai on Wednesday.(Indian Coast Guard)

In its latest statement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the Neelkamal ferry boat was carrying 85 passengers, including the crew, to the Elephanta Caves in Mumbai. The boat started its journey around 3.15 p.m.

“Today afternoon, an Indian Navy craft lost control while undertaking engine trials in Mumbai Harbour due to engine malfunction. As a result, the boat collided with a passenger ferry which subsequently capsized,” said the Navy Spokesperson on X.

The Elephanta island is about 11 km east of the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

The Indian Navy and the Coast Guard continued their search and rescue operations in the area, with 11 Navy boats, three Marine Police boats, and one Coast Guard boat deployed.

Officials said that personnel from the police, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and local fishermen in the area also assisted in the rescue operations. Four helicopters have also been deployed.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promised to address the state legislature with a detailed statement on the incident after receiving more details on the accident.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in the collision between passenger ferry and Indian Navy craft in Mumbai Harbour. Injured personnel, including naval personnel & civilians from both vessels, are receiving urgent medical care,” said Defence minister Rajnath Singh on X.

“My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Extensive search & rescue efforts are ongoing by the Indian Navy & Coast Guard, deploying multiple assets, to locate missing persons,” he added.

The Elephanta Caves, located on Elephanta Island in Mumbai Harbor, are a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its ancient rock-cut architecture and intricate carvings. Dating back to between the 5th and 7th centuries CE, these caves are a testament to the skill and artistry of early Indian sculptors and serve as an important site for Hindu and Buddhist heritage.