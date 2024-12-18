'Indian Navy craft lost control': What caused Mumbai boat accident

A speedboat crashed into a passenger ferry off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday, killing 13 people, including Navy personnel. The Indian Navy later acknowledged that the speedboat was a naval craft which lost control. Mumbai boat accident: 13 people died in the accident, over 100 were rescued.(ANI)

What caused the Mumbai boat accident?

The Navy said the speedboat went out of control because of an engine malfunction.

"Today afternoon, an Indian Navy craft lost control while undertaking engine trials in Mumbai Harbour due to engine malfunction. As a result, the boat collided with a passenger ferry which subsequently capsized," the Navy said in the statement on X.

The Navy said the rescue operation was underway.

"13 fatalities have been reported so far. Survivors rescued from the incident site are being shifted to nearby hospitals. Search and rescue efforts have been immediately launched wherein 4 naval helicopters, 11 naval crafts, one Coast Guard boat and three marine police crafts have been pressed in action for recovering the survivors," it added.

What the Maharashtra CM said on Mumbai boat accident?

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said 101 people were rescued. The deceased include 10 civilians and three Navy personnel.

The Neelkamal ferry was on its way to Elephanta Islands, a popular tourist destination near Mumbai, when the speed boat crashed into it around 4 pm, Fadnavis said.

He did not specify how many persons were on board the ferry and the speedboat.

Rajnath Singh extends condolences to bereaved families

Defence minister Rajnath Singh extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in the collision between passenger ferry and Indian Navy craft in Mumbai Harbour. Injured personnel, including naval personnel and civilians from both vessels, are receiving urgent medical care. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Extensive search and rescue efforts are ongoing by the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, deploying multiple assets, to locate missing persons,” Rajnath Singh wrote on X.

(With inputs from PTI)