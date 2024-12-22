Rahul Gandhi to visit Parbhani today, meet family of man who died in police custody

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will be on a quick visit to Parbhani on Monday to meet the families of Somnath Suryavanshi and Vijay Wakode. Rahul Gandhi will meet the families of Somnath Suryavanshi and Vijay Wakode. (File image)(REUTERS)

He will arrive on a special flight at Nanded at noon and then travel to Parbhani in Marathwada by road. He is scheduled to meet the family of Somnath Suryavanshi between 2:15pm-3:15pm and then meet Vijay Wakode’s family.

Suryavanshi, a young man, allegedly died in police custody after being arrested in a police combing operation in the aftermath of incidents related to the desecration of the Constitution. The post mortem report said that he died because of injuries suffered on December 15.

Vijay Wakode, a prominent activist of the Ambedkarite movement, passed away due to a heart attack while working to restore peace during this time.

After meeting the families of the deceased, Rahul Gandhi will go back to Nanded and fly to Delhi at 5:15pm.

AICC general secretary in charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala, state president Nana Patole, senior leader and former minister Balasaheb Thorat, and many MLAs and MPs will accompany Gandhi.

Reacting to the visit, BJP Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said, “Government has already taken action and CM Devendra Fadnavis has given the necessary orders. There is no need to politicise the issue.’’