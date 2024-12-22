MUMBAI: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday visited the families of victims in the Beed sarpanch murder case and the custodial death in Parbhani. He termed the probe announced by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis as inadequate and demanded that the mastermind behind the murder be brought to book. He also questioned the government’s claim that Somnath Suryavanshi, the Dalit law student who was in police custody, died due to health complications. Book Beed sarpanch murder mastermind, investigate Parbhani custodial death, says Pawar

Pawar first visited Massajog village in Beed district and met the family of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh who was brutally murdered on December 9 after he intervened in an extortion bid at a local wind power plant. “An atmosphere of fear is being created in Beed,” said Pawar. “We will all counter this collectively. I assure you that we will not rest until the state and central governments give justice to the family.” Local elected representatives have demanded action against a close aide of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde.

Fadnavis on Friday announced a judicial probe in addition to a Special Investigation Team probe and transferred Beed Superintendent of Police Avinash Bargal. Pawar, however, said the government’s response was insufficient. “There are call records available,” he said. “The police will be able to track the mastermind and book them, and they should do that.” The NCP (SP) chief was accompanied by former minister Rajesh Tope, Beed MP Bajrang Sonawane and Beed MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar.

Pawar also took on the responsibility of the education of Deshmukh’s children. “Although no amount of compensation can bring back a life or erase the grief of the family, the responsibility of the education of their children is ours,” he said. “We will ensure that they are not alone in this fight for justice.”

Later, the NCP (SP) chief visited Nandkheda in Parbhani and met the family of Somnath Suryavanshi, a law student who died in judicial custody following protests against the desecration of a replica of the Constitution installed near a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar. The protests broke out on December 15, after which the police cracked down on the demonstrators. The 35-year-old Suryawanshi was detained and later died in custody. While Suryavanshi’s family alleged that he was beaten by over 30 policemen while in custody and had no prior health concerns, the government claimed that he suffered from pre-existing health issues.

“This was a peaceful protest. Why was violence used against the protestors? I do not find this acceptable,” said Pawar while addressing a gathering in Parbhani. “The evidence presented by the family will be taken to the chief minister and other authorities. Justice for Somnath’s death is non-negotiable.”

Fadnavis on Friday announced a judicial probe into the custodial death and suspended a police sub-inspector for excessive use of force.

Former Congress president and leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Parbhani on December 23 and meet Suryavanshi’s family.