CA aspirant who threatened to bomb Mumbai was upset because cops fined him: Report

May 24, 2023 10:02 PM IST

Crime Branch of Mumbai Police picked up the youngster, who is studying to become a chartered accountant, on Tuesday, and handed him over to Azad Maidan police.

The 19-year-old man from Nanded in central Maharashtra arrested for allegedly threatening to bomb Mumbai was disgruntled because he had been once fined by police in his hometown, an official said on Wednesday.

Mumbai police (Representative image)

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police picked up the youngster, who is studying to become a chartered accountant, on Tuesday, and handed him over to Azad Maidan police station here where an offence has been registered. He allegedly tweeted a threat to bomb Mumbai on Monday, also tagging city police in the message. Later, he deleted the tweet as well as the account, but the police succeeded in tracking him down from the IP address.

Questioning revealed that he was angry because Nanded police had fined him once for some reason and also allegedly ignored his complaint of losing money in a fraud, said the official. This led him to issue the threat, he told police.

The teenager does not have any criminal record, the official said, adding that further probe was on.

