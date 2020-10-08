New DTCP policy allows setting up of drive-in theatres, sports academies in Haryana

cities

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 00:06 IST

Gurugram:

To streamline the setting up of ventures such as drive-in theatres, sports academies and banquet halls, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) has come up with guidelines to grant permission for a change of land use (CLU) to establish such projects outside municipal limits.

The policy comes in the wake of interest expressed by landowners and investors, who wanted to set up such projects but waited for the government to define norms first.

DTCP officials said CLU permission will be granted in areas marked as open space in the master plan. The policy will ensure construction of illegal buildings and development of unauthorised colonies by land owners is curbed.

Explaining why the policy was formed, a DTCP official said that last year, one of the largest dirt-track racing companies in the world had expressed interest in setting up an entertainment project in the Gurugram but the project could not materialised.

“There were other proposals also but due to lack of such a policy, these could not materialise. The new norms are very clear about the requirements and this will boost such investments,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

Gurugram has only one drive-in theatre on Faridabad Road. There are a number of private sports grounds but most of these have come up on agriculture land.

According to government norms, the policy allows setting up banquet halls, sports academies, drive-in theatres in a minimum area of two acres of land. There is no limit on the maximum area.

The road approaching such a project in urban areas should be 18 metres wide. In rural area, a road of around nine metres will be required, the policy said.

The maximum floor area ratio allowed is 0.5 and the maximum ground coverage is 35%. The policy provides a commercial component of 10% of FAR and 10% is allowed for guest rooms. Parking has to made available within the premises.

Anil Rao, president, Gurugram Tent Dealers Association, said this was a positive development as it would provide a boost to the entertainment industry and banqueting. “The norms are clear and this will make it easier to.set up and run such projects,” he said.

Apart from boosting investment, the department said, the policy will also curb large-scale violations seen in open space areas. Often, villagers who owned land there would construct houses, warehouses and other structures due to a lack of monitoring and suitable policy to allow proper use of land, officials said.

In Gurugram, the enforcement wing of DTCP recently demolished 100 warehouses that had come up in sector 94, which is marked as open space, the officials said.

Makrand Pandurang, director, town and country planning department, said the objective of this policy was to allow land owners to set up these projects in open space areas after taking permission. “There was no such policy earlier and it led to violations. Now owners can set up such projects alone or jointly after taking permission. It will boost investment,” he said.