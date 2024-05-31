2 killed in Assam due to floods caused by heavy rain amid Cyclone Remal aftermath

Two persons were killed on Thursday in Assam’s Hailakandi district taking the death toll to 8 after floods caused by heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Remal affected the state, officials said. Cachar was the most affected district affecting over 1,02,246 people. (HT sourced photo)

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), as many as 1,98,856 people across nine districts were affected by the floods.

Hailakandi, Hojai, Golaghat, Nagaon, Karimganj, Cachar, Karbi Anglong West, Karbi Anglong, Dima-Hasao were the affected districts.

Cachar was the most affected district affecting over 1,02,246 people.

In Hailakandi, a 70-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man died in two different areas on Thursday, according to the officials of disaster management.

The lady identified as Ajibun Nessa, was washed away by flood waters on Thursday morning while she was trying to save her 6-year-old grandson who fell in the water.

According to locals, she managed to save the kid, but she drowned.

The second person who died was Abul Hussain, a fisherman in the Lalabazar area, who was fishing when he suddenly fell and was washed away.

Assam minister for water resources, Pijush Hazarika visited the three districts of Barak Valley and said that they are trying to repair the damaged sluice gates.

“The state has received over 300mm rainfall in the last two days, and also the heavy rainfall in neighbouring states, Manipur and Mizoram are affecting this area. But we are ready to tackle the situation and all the departments are working hard. We have suggested people move to safe places if required,” he said.

The flood-like situation also led to delays and cancellations of trains due to damaged tracks.

According to officials, Guwahati-Silchar Express has been cancelled till June 1 while Sealdah-Agartala Kanchanjunga Express, Agartala-Secunderabad Express, AniVihar-Agartala Rajdhani Express, Thiruvananthapuram-Silchar and SMVT-Agartala Humsafar Express have been rescheduled.