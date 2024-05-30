Manipur floods: 3 dead, thousands affected amid heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Remal | Top updates
Heavy downpour triggered by Cyclone Remal wreaked havoc in Manipur, with the floods in Imphal Valley claiming three lives.
Cyclone Remal triggered heavy rains and floods across multiple northeastern states this week, including Manipur. Three people died and thousands were affected due to floods in Manipur's Imphal valley region, triggered by heavy rains, officials said on Thursday.
A 34-year-old man was killed and three others were injured in a landslide caused by heavy rain at Thonglang road in Senapati district on Wednesday. An 83-year-old woman drowned in the overflowing Senapati river, officials said. An elderly man died after being electrocuted when he came in contact with an electricity pole on Wednesday in Imphal.
The heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Remal led to overflowing of the Imphal river, submerging nearby areas and entering hundreds of houses.
Manipur floods: Top updates
Three people were killed in Manipur due to incidents related to heavy rains, officials said on Wednesday. This took the total death toll in the northeast due to Cyclone Remal over 40.
The Imphal river overflowed due to heavy rains and thunderstorms, entering hundreds of houses in the valley. People resorted to taking shelter in nearby community halls.
Flooding was reported from at least 86 areas in Imphal West district, including Khuman Lampak, Nagaram, Sagolband, Uripok, Keisamthong and Paona areas due to the overflowing Nambul river, officials added.
Authorities said that the situation in Heingang and Khurai assembly constituencies in Imphal East district got worse on Tuesday, when floodwater reached chest-level in many areas.
Read more: Cyclone Remal: 27 dead in Mizoram, landslides in affected Northeastern states
A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived in Imphal by a special Air Force flight around 10 pm on Wednesday to lead the rescue operations.
Due to flooding, the Irang Bailey bridge on NH 37, connecting Imphal and Silchar, collapsed and disrupted road connectivity in the area.
Issuing a statement, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said, “Due to breach in riverbank in several areas, many people and livestock have been affected. All authorities concerned, including state government officials, security and NDRF personnel and local volunteers, are working tirelessly to provide assistance to the affected people. Those stranded are being relocated to safe areas by boats.”
(With inputs from PTI)
