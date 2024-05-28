Cyclone Remal: 27 dead in Mizoram, landslides in affected Northeastern states

Cyclone Remal, the first major cyclonic storm of the year, claimed at least 54 lives on Tuesday. It claimed 18 fatalities including eight in Bengal, and ten in Bangladesh, AFP said in a report earlier. The cyclonic storm claimed 27 deaths in Mizoram, the Department of Information and Public Relations, Mizoram said on Tuesday. A woman holding an umbrella passes through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall following cyclone Remal, in Guwahati.(ANI)

In other incidents, two people lost their lives due to the after-effects of the cyclonic storm in Meghalaya, three people lost lives due to rain-related incidents owing to cyclone Remal in Assam, and four people lost their lives in similar incidents in Nagaland, PTI reported.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Cyclonic storm Remal, which made landfall on Sunday night between the coasts of Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal has led to heavy rainfall in the northeastern states including Mizoram, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

At least 27 people killed due to cyclone Remal in Mizoram

At least 27 people were killed in Mizoram due to landslides and incessant rain in the aftermath of cyclone Remal, the Department of Information and Public Relations, Mizoram said on Tuesday. Mizoram CM announced ₹4 lakh as ex-gratia to the kin of deceased.

2 killed, several injured in rain-related incidents in Meghalaya

Two persons died and over 500 others were injured in rain-related incidents in Meghalaya in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, PTI reported on Tuesday. Landslides were reported on the Shillong-Mawlai bypass and at Bivar Road in Oakland. Meanwhile, Langkyrding, Pynthorbah, Polo, Sawfurlong and Demseiniong areas witnessed flash floods.

Nearly 500 people were injured in rain-related incidents across the state, including North Garo Hills… where 125 houses have been damaged, a senior SDMA officer told PTI.

Schools, houses and roads remained flooded following a rise in water levels in river Wah Umkhrah in East Khasi Hills. In Shillong, several trees and electrical wires were uprooted.

Three killed, 17 injured as storm, rain lash Assam

Three people were killed and 17 others were injured in separate incidents in Assam on Tuesday as heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed the state in the aftermath of cyclone Remal, PTI reported.

A 60-year-old woman lost her life after a tree fell on her in Kamrup district. Another person died in a landslide at Gerukamukh in Lakhimpur district. Meanwhile, a 17-year-old college student was killed when a tree fell on the auto-rickshaw in which he was travelling in Morigaon district.

Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, posted on X, "I have instructed officials to be alert to respond to exigencies at the earliest. Request citizens not to venture out unless there is an emergency and be safe. We are constantly monitoring the situation."

An orange alert has been issued in Dhubri, South Salmara, Bajali, Barpeta, and Nalbari, while a red alert is in place for Chirang, Goalpara, Baksa, Tamulpur, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj with schools and educational institutions remaining closed till May 29. A yellow alert has been issued for the remaining districts for May 29.

IMD issues orange alert in Tripura

Amid havoc created by the cyclonic storm Remal, the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for Tripura on Tuesday and predicted thunderstorms with lightning at many places in Tripura.

Till 5:30 pm on Tuesday, the total rainfall was recorded at 000.6 mm, the IMD informed.

Heavy and persisting rain caused significant destruction in Tripura's Baishgharia area, causing the collapse of a cemetery wall and severely damaging a neighbouring house resulting in the death of livestock under the jurisdiction of the Teliamura police station.

Nagaland reports at least four deaths

At least four deaths and damage to more than 40 houses have been reported in Nagaland in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, news agency PTI said in a report. A seven-year-old boy drowned at Laruri village under Meluri subdivision following heavy rainfall due to the impact of the cyclone, while two other drowning incidents were reported from Doyang Dam in Wokha district on Monday. An elderly man was crushed to death after a wall collapsed in Rekizu ward of Phek district.

Meanwhile, reports of damage to houses and properties were reported from across the state, including Chuchuyimlang village in Mokokchung district, Noksen subdivision under Tuensang district and Awotsakili village in Zunheboto district. NDRF personnel were deployed for the rescue and relief operation in the state.

Heavy rainfall affects normal life in Manipur, several areas flooded

Incessant heavy rainfall inundated several areas of Manipur on Tuesday. Major roads remained inundated at Kakwa in Imphal West district affecting traffic movement. Rain triggered a mudslide near Sinam village in Kangpokpi district on NH 37 Imphal-Silchar highway sweeping off a truck into a gorge. Meanwhile, no report of death or injury has been reported until now.

All schools in Manipur will remain closed for three days from May 29 due to the bad weather conditions in the aftermath of cyclone Remal, an official notification said on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies)