Train services disrupted in Northeast due to rainfall triggered by cyclone Remal

Train services were disrupted in the Northeast, including Tripura, due to waterlogging and damages on railway tracks in parts of New Haflong-Bandarkhal section and Dima Hasao district of Assam following heavy rainfall triggered by cyclone ‘Remal’, a Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) official said. Soldiers carry out rescue operation in flooded areas of Tripura following the landfall of cyclone ‘Remal’. (PTI Photo)

The NFR cancelled the Guwahati-Dullabcherra Express, Rangiya-Silchar Express, Guwahati-Agartala special train, Guwahati-Silchar Express, Silchar-Secunderabad Express and the Lokmanya Express, which connects Agartala and Mumbai.

However, the NFR will run a one-way special train from Guwahati to Sealdah on May 30 for affected passengers.

Besides, many other trains, including the Coimbatore-Silchar Express, Tripurasundari Express that connects Agartala with Firozpur Cantonment station in Punjab, Kanchanjungha Express connecting Sealdah in West Bengal and Agartala, Silchar-Guwahati Express, Agartala-Kolkata special express, were partially cancelled in parts of Assam due to landslides and waterlogging.

The NFR official stated that the disruptions occurred as water level is flowing over the danger level in nearby rivers, adding that though they have already deployed workers to restore railway services, they are yet to start full-fledged work.