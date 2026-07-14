Ice formation in freezer resembles Shivling, Agra man says 'Fridge mein Bholenath prakat hue hain'

A video showing an ice formation inside a household refrigerator resembling a Shivling has gone viral on social media, drawing scores of devotees to a home in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Ice frozen in the form of a Shivling drew devotees to a house in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident was reported from the Nagla Bhuja area near Kheria Mod, where locals gathered after hearing about the unusual shape that had formed inside the freezer on Monday. Many believed the naturally formed ice structure resembled a Shivling, a symbolic representation of Lord Shiva, and began offering prayers.

Family spots Shivling-like ice formation inside fridge According to an Amar Ujala report, the family noticed the Shivling-like shape when they opened the freezer compartment of their refrigerator. As news spread through the neighbourhood, curious residents and devotees began arriving at the house to see the formation for themselves.

Videos and photographs of the ice structure soon made their way onto social media, where they have been widely shared. In one of the viral clips, a person can be heard saying: “Dekho, Amarnath ki gufa mein barf ho chuki hai, aur hamare fridge mein prakat ho chuke hain Bholenath ji.”