Puja inside a moving train? Railways clarifies on viral video, says coach was booked for over ₹3 lakh

After the viral 'Suhagrat coach' grabbed headlines, another unusual video from an Indian train has sparked discussion online. This time, footage showing a religious ceremony being performed inside a train coach has gone viral on social media. A viral video shows puja rituals being performed inside a moving train.

In a clip posted on X, a priest was seen sitting on the floor of the coach while performing worship rituals, with several devotees — most dressed in white — participating in the puja. The rituals were performed inside a moving train, raising questions over whether religious ceremonies are allowed inside train coaches.

(Also read: ‘Suhagrat Express’: 1st AC coupe decorated like bedroom with flowers, balloons, fairy lights)

Following the video's circulation, Northern Railways clarified that the rituals were held inside a privately booked saloon car and that the coach had been allotted through a commercial booking made with IRCTC.

Railways clarifies The official X account of Northern Railway replied to a post seeking answers and said that the puja took place inside a special saloon car.

Northern Railway clarified that the religious ceremony took place inside a saloon car that had been booked by a private party through IRCTC, rather than in a regular passenger coach. A saloon car on a train is a private, luxurious rail carriage designed for high-ranking officials and VIPs. It comes with air conditioned bedrooms, a kitchenette, a living and dining room, attached washrooms and more.