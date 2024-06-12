4 minor girls allegedly abducted, sexually assaulted by 12 men in Meghalaya: Police

Four minor girls from the south west Khasi Hills (SWKH) district in Meghalaya were allegedly abducted and raped by 12 men from a neighbouring village, police said on Wednesday. The minors were found on Sunday following a frantic search by their family members after which an FIR was filed. (Representative file photo)

The matter was reported by the Khasi Hills Zone (KHZ) unit of the Garo Students’ Union (GSU) and the SWKH unit of AHAM (A.chik Holistic Awakening Movement) through a press statement on Tuesday which condemned the incident and demanded immediate action.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Four minors, aged between 13-14 years, were called to a nearby village by some friends who later took them a nearby jungle and allegedly raped them, the statement read.

The incident took place around 7pm on Friday, after which the minor girls went missing.

Also Read:Sorry to all, says Ranchi college student gang raped by 2, dies by suicide

The minors were found on Sunday following a frantic search by their family members after which an FIR (first information report) was registered.

“We strongly condemn the heinous and despicable act of gang rape of four minor girls that recently occurred under the jurisdiction of Nonghyllam Police Station in SWKH. This reprehensible act has no place in our society and it is with deep sorrow and outrage that we express our solidarity with the victims and their families during this immensely challenging time,” the two groups added in the statement.

“The culprits must be brought to justice without delay to ensure the safety, security, and dignity of all members of our community. It is imperative that the authorities handle this case with the utmost seriousness and efficiency. We urge the police to leave no stone unturned in their investigation and utilise all available resources to ensure justice is served. The swift apprehension and prosecution of the offenders are crucial to restoring faith in our legal system and to send a clear message that such acts of violence will not be tolerated,” the NGOs said.

SWKH superintendent of police (SP), GD Kharwanlang said the matter is under investigation.

“There are several versions, and my officers are looking into each one to ascertain the facts and no arrest has been made so far”, he said.

“The medical examination has taken place and report is awaited”, he added.