Sorry to all, says Ranchi college student gang raped by 2, dies by suicide

The Ranchi Police in Jharkhand have registered an abetment to suicide case after a second-year forestry student at Birsa Agriculture University (BAU) died by suicide during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, two months after she was gang-raped by her acquaintances. The deceased woman *in her suicide note accused two of her acquaintances of raping her and blamed the duo for her suicide. (Representative Image)

A police official familiar with the incident said a first information report (FIR) was registered on the statement of her mother, who lodged a complaint on Tuesday, a day after the last rites of the woman was conducted following autopsy at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The officer-in-charge of Sadar police station, Kuldeep Kumar, said, “THe FIR was registered under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of IPC (Indian Penal Code) and a probe has started.”

“Police and the woman’s family had no information about the gang-rape though according to two suicide notes written at an interval of one month provided by woman’s family, a gang rape was committed on March 6. The suicide note names two youth involved in the gang rape. We are trying to ascertain under which circumstances the woman, who did not inform anyone about the gangrape, wrote suicide note two months before committing suicide,” Kumar said.

A police official familiar with the case said: “On May 5, the woman went to sleep in her room after dinner. The next morning (May 6) when her room’s door did not open till late in the morning, her parents sensed something wrong and broke open the door. They found the woman dead. Police were informed and her body was sent for autopsy. The next day, on the basis of a written statement of the woman’s mother, an FIR was registered.”

The police official said: “According to the suicide note, two youngsters of Kathitand under Ratu police station, Anand Minz and Arvind Kindo, called the woman on March 6 and committed gangrape at a place near Kokar Chowk under Sadar police station.”

A police official said the suicide note did not mention how the rapists managed to call the woman.

According to police, the woman blamed the duo for her suicide. “Reason behind my suicide is Anand Minz and Arvind Kindo, who are residents of Kathitand. On March 6, they lured me to go inside Kokar Chowk and then gang-raped me. I will not be able to survive the suffocation. Hence, I am going. Sorry to all...! Sorry mother....! Everything is captured on CCTV,” she said in her suicide note.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290