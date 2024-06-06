Health worker arrested for raping two-year-old girl in MP: Police

Sagar: The Madhya Pradesh police on Thursday arrested a health worker posted at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district for allegedly sexually assaulting a two-year-old girl. (Representative Photo)

Police said a case was registered against the accused, identified as Raja Shukla, 36, for kidnapping and raping the minor girl.

Chhatarpur, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vikram Singh said that the girl was playing outside her house when the accused, a neighbour, took her to his house and sexually assaulted her. The incident took place on Monday (June 3).

The minor’s mother, who heard her screams, rushed to the house and rescued her, however, due to social stigma, she did not file a complaint, Singh said.

“On Tuesday, her condition deteriorated due to swelling in her private part, and the girl’s mother took her to the civil hospital for treatment. The doctor team at the hospital checked the girl and found that she was raped”, he added.

The ASP said that when the doctor asked the mother about it, she did not say anything, following which they called the police. “After interrogation, the girl’s mother shared the incident with the police”, said the ASP.

Police said that Shukla was arrested on Wednesday, and he confessed to the crime. A first information report has been registered under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO).

The minor was admitted to a civil hospital, and according to the doctors, her health condition is stated to be stable, said police.